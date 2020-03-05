Debbie Roberts Loucks: Legendary Temple Grandin to keynote at The Movement 2020

In June of this year, Temple Grandin will travel to the Santa Ynez Valley on a mission to share her unique perspectives on how humans and horses can live healthier lives. She will keynote at the 3rd annual The Movement 2020 event held at Flag is Up Farms in Solvang, June 21- 23.

Horse demonstrations will be at the center of Grandin's presentation, offering attendees a firsthand understanding of how a horse's behavior parallels with his handler's.

If you haven’t heard of Temple, I am privileged to introduce you to her story.

Temple Grandin is a flight animal.

Born autistic in 1947, she didn’t speak until the age of three and a half. Her mother, a Harvard University graduate, refused to institutionalize her and instead was determined to help educate and socialize her. With early speech therapy and teachers who taught Temple the value of patience with others, Temple was able to enter a normal kindergarten at age five.

It wasn’t until she left home and earned her bachelor's degree in human psychology at Franklin Pierce College in 1970, a master's degree in animal science from Arizona State University in 1975, and then a doctoral degree in animal science from the University of Illinois at Urbana, that she discovered her interest in the flight animal.