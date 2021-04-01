Debbie Roberts Loucks: Should racing 2-year-old horses be abolished?

There are some in the racing industry who say it would take 10 to 15 years to get the direction of horse racing turned around from where it stands today.

There are many reasons why they can make a case for this, not the least of which is a history of racing schedules and traditions creating the historical timetables that add to the allure of racing.

Changing the training timetable for all thoroughbred racehorses would require a significantly different training methodology. The retraining of professionals involved, from the jockeys to the off-track horse trainers, would be necessary in order to create change.

Today, the entire system of breeding, training and running races is set up for one goal: Every owner of a thoroughbred racehorse dreams of one day winning the Kentucky Derby.

The annual Derby is traditionally run on the first Saturday of May. There are only 35 races to enter in order to gain eligibility to qualify. And the Derby is only open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds. The competition is fierce with no second chances.