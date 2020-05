Debbie Roberts Loucks: Why horses bite, how to stop it

One of the most frequently asked questions at demonstrations around the world is “How do I stop my horse from biting me?”

I’m pleased to tell you that a biting horse is one of the easiest remedial issues to fix, and can be done in 5 seconds – by any horse owner.

But, in order to solve the problem, you first need to understand what causes the behavior.

Why Do Horses Bite?

Horses are naturally flight animals and always aware of their surroundings. Even if they are comfortable around you and their home in the stable or backyard, it’s in their nature to keep one eye out on their surroundings while they keep the other eye on you and the food you might present them. Their field of vision is wider than ours.

Baby horses, just like baby humans, explore their world with their mouth. Biting is part of testing out their environment. Some babies even like the reaction they get when they bite, like it’s a game. It can be playful and harmless when they are small, but mother horse knows to put a stop to excessive rough play while a foal is learning its boundaries.

We, as handlers of young horses, eventually need to set boundaries around ours bodies to keep things calm and safe. Young horses may be small by comparison with a fully grown adult horse, but they are still much quicker and bigger than people by the time they are weaned from their mothers and begin to interact with us. If you set the boundaries early, they might never take advantage of those differences.