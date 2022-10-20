Lucky Clover 4-H has a set of lessons being offered as part of the new Home Arts project — tablesetting and etiquette that will be taught by expert interior designer and longtime Santa Ynez Valley local, Dede Wood.

This will be the fifth Home Arts lesson and one of enjoyment.

Dede loves making the spaces around her beautiful, which is why she is perfect to teach this important lesson. The session will be hands-on and interactive, emphasizing how to make ones table and interior beautiful — even if you don’t have a large budget.

“Anything from flowers along the road to conveniently elegant leaves can spruce up your home,” Dede said.

Table setting is a traditional 4-H project and members can showcase their table setting designs at local fairs.

While table setting is often viewed as a chore by both young and old, Dede believes it doesn’t have to be if you learn how to do it.

To start with, it’s important to know how to place the dishes and utensils. No one wants to mix up their soup spoon and their dessert spoon, after all — plus, the way you place your silverware shows which stage of the meal you are in. There are precise ways to symbolize the start of the meal, the finish, and whether you are ready for the next course.

Specific utensils aside, table décor is another vital part of table setting.

For example, there are many creative ways to style napkins and add garden elements to make a beautiful table.

Dede herself practices this. The latest example being acorns from her neighbor’s yard that she just couldn’t resist. They went on her table that night when she set it, and she hopes to teach the Home Arts group how to do the same.

Not a chore but a sophisticated art, tablesetting is both decorative and useful.

“It can be something that people of all ages like to get creative with and enjoy,” Dede said.

Dede will also include table etiquette in her session.

Manners are something that we all value in ourselves and in others, and they are important especially while eating.

Why do manners matter? Everyone wants to be respected and shown kindness, and you must treat others like you would want to be treated. Manners are an important part of society and help people get along. So, learning table manners will be a valuable part of the lesson.

Dede has a long history with 4-H.

In the '90s, she taught the Lucky Clover 4-H sewing group when her daughter Mindy Rice (last week’s featured instructor) and her sister were members.

Boys and girls alike participated in her class. At the end of the year, they did a fashion show, which Dede says was “very fun.” She is thrilled to be teaching another class for Lucky Clover.

Dede brings over 50 years of expertise to the Home Arts project, specializing in interior design and house-building.

She and her husband, Steve, have built many high-end homes which they have designed, lived in, and then sold. Dede is currently in the middle of a new project, her last house.

After a successful career, she has made the choice to retire. Lucky Clover leaders hope she will have even more time for 4-H volunteering in her retirement years as tablesetting and etiquette would be a fantastic addition to the Home Arts project.

To learn more about Home Arts and Lucky Clover 4-H, contact Jen Berman at jenb@planhero.com, or go to sb4h.org.

Next week, our cross-stitch instructor, Tina Grunzweig, joins us for the final Home Arts interview and shares her experience with needlework and cross-stitching.

