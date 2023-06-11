Wandering off is a common behavior exhibited by those with dementia and can be highly frustrating, disheartening, confusing, and frightening for their caregivers.

There are different types of "wandering" for those who are ambulatory and at different risk levels.

“Wandering” may include simple pacing around the home or leaving the home and getting lost. While the latter is of great concern and may even involve calling law enforcement, most often wandering is a simple sign of disorientation even in a home that they have known for years or are “supposed to” be familiar with.

Many symptoms of dementia can contribute to wandering, including anxiety, agitation, confusion, forgetting the setting, and hallucinations.

While wandering within the home can be unnerving to caregivers, it is common. It may include pointless trips to the refrigerator, standing disoriented in the middle of the kitchen or the bathroom, or pacing in a yard from sunny to shady areas. They may also not recognize the looks of a room upon entering it.

Have you ever woken up in a hotel room and experienced brief disorientation? That feeling of being lost is what your loved one may be experiencing, even in a familiar setting like home.

Your loved one may become confused about what seems like simple things, such as the location of the kitchen. They may wander the house looking for something that doesn't exist or someone who isn't there. Confused about where they left their keys, for example, even if they don't need them, causing agitation and anxiety.

Since agitation is often rooted in anxiety, wandering may be an agitated person’s outlet for their nervous energy, pacing, moving frantically about, or trying to "escape" the confines of their surroundings. The reasons for wandering may not make sense to most of us and may be challenging to understand.

People who experience visual hallucinations may wander to escape them. When asked, they may insist on an incoherent reason. Often, these may be the first warnings of hallucinations.

Wandering can seem benign but it may also increase the chances of stumbling or becoming frightened and agitated or wandering off safe premises.

A technique that we often recommend is using concealment of an exit or of directional signage which can provoke anxiety. Placing a mat or cover over them (an “exit diversion”) can happen in the form of painting or wrapping a door with a garden scenery, picture of a bookcase, ocean scene, etc. to reduce the effects and challenges of “sundowning.”

If your loved one wanders often, ask yourself when the wandering occurs. Does the wandering happen at the same time each day? Is it related to the same activity each day? What is the cause or trigger, if any?

Sometimes lack of engagement — physical or mental — is at fault. Exercise and activity can minimize wandering by reducing anxiety, agitation, and restlessness. If this is a regular habit and you fear they may leave the confines of the home, consider obtaining an identification bracelet.

If your loved one does wander off, remain calm as you search for them. If you do not locate them quickly (maybe 15 minutes), call 9-1-1 to report them missing. Inform the operator that they have dementia, or say they have Alzheimer's — which is a trigger word for trained safety personnel. Your loved one will be treated as a "vulnerable adult."

Additionally, after calling 9-1-1, you may contact the local chapter or your Alzheimer's Association which operates a 24-hour nationwide emergency response service for people with dementia who wander or have a medical emergency. Keep these phone numbers handy in your mobile phone, speed dial on your home phone, and posted in a convenient location such as the refrigerator.

Once located, suppress your emotions and reassure them that everything is fine. Don't correct them if they want to go to a previous home in time. Redirect the conversation as needed with phrases such as "We are going home," or "We'll be home soon," or "Let's stay here for now. We can go home after we get some rest."

And as always, prevention (locks, vigilance, alarms) is key to minimizing the serious risks.