Why does my loved one with dementia become agitated and combative?

As part of my seminars and writings on “The Many Dimensions of Dementia,” and “The Elephant in the Room,” I have addressed the concerns of many families regarding daily unpredictability — including behavioral — that cognitive decline can bring.

Those of you living with a loved one with dementia know the challenges. Today, I would like to address the triggers that may motivate agitations for people with dementia.

While not foolproof, a proactive approach may allow us to identify these and possibly help reduce impacts.

I often hear: “Why does this happen in the most stressful times or evenings?" "Is he doing this on purpose?"

As the disease progresses, so can behavioral changes. Outbursts can occur that are not always easily understood by family or caregivers, and although very disconcerting, it is important to keep in mind that your loved one is not acting out of ill will.

Reactions may instead be a symptom of the disease and a changing brain. It also is not unusual for this to be more prevalent under rushed or stressed situations or in the evening hours.

Some of these behaviors may include: agitation, aggression, repetitive actions, verbal outbursts, sleep disturbances, hallucinations and delusions or paranoia, wandering or wanting to go home, hoarding or rummaging, abusive behavior, emotional changes, mood swings and depression.

Outbursts and dementia

Normally, there is a reason or trigger behind the agitated behavior. Becoming aware of these can allow for proactive approaches and even prevention.

Areas to look for can include:

Medical discomfort: Ensure your loved one is not in pain, have a toothache or problem with dentures, a headache, new medication side effect, bruises or pressure sores, etc.

Comfort triggers: Check for lack of comfort due to hot, cold, drafty, wrinkles in bedding, hungry, thirsty, etc. All those issues that may have been normally fixed in the past now can cause frustration.

Environmental triggers: Changes can be difficult for everyone but more so when aggravated by the confusion and insecurities of dementia. Consider if there have been changes in care, setting, lifestyle or schedules.

If your loved one has recently transitioned to new housing, they may have a hard time processing changes in their new surroundings. Even a simple rearrangement of objects on a nightstand or changes in caregiving and ways care is administered can be disruptive — a reason why smaller and more intimate settings seem to work best for those experiencing cognitive disorders.

Fear: When memory is impaired, even once-familiar faces and places can seem foreign. This can leave a person with Alzheimer’s fearful and uncertain and trigger episodes of agitation and "fight or flight" wandering. Of course this trigger may be one of the most difficult to overcome.

To instill a sense of familiarity, try placing family photos in the home (those from past days are generally best), and be available to offer explanations repeatedly.

Overstimulation: Family caregivers have lives and obligations of their own that need to continue, and you may have no other choice than to take your loved one along when you run errands.

Be aware, however, that this or any other schedule or setting change may be a trigger for your loved one with dementia. Doing too much in one day can increase the risk for agitation. Consider splitting up your stops over several days, outside of mealtime schedules, and around your loved one’s best and worst times of day. For many, midmorning is the optimum time of day for activity.

How to respond to outbursts in a person with dementia:

Try to identify the trigger;

Ensure pain is not the cause of the behavior;

Ensure safety and limit access to dangerous objects;

Focus on feelings, not facts;

Don't get upset or argumentative;

Limit overstimulation and distractions (loud TV);

Shift the focus to another activity;

Try a relaxing activity;

Take a break;

Or consider joining a support group for ongoing self-care.

Becoming acquainted with the many dimensions of dementia can be very helpful in developing proactive approaches to triggers.

This said, some situations, especially those that compromise safety, may call for additional help from a primary care physician or neurologist for further advice.

