Does my mom know she has dementia?

In my many years of working with families, this has become a question I get asked regularly.

I suspect one of the reasons is the natural need to know if our loved one is suffering in the hopes to learn that they are not. We ask this question as a way to find comfort.

Another reason asked, is to better understand the elder’s behavior or motivation.

Especially as patience is challenged in the day-to-day care, there is a need to know if any stubbornness and combativeness is conscious and deliberate, or if they are unaware of the disease and their diminished capabilities, and the often inappropriate and unkind behaviors that follow.

Awareness of cognitive decline

“Doesn’t he know he can’t drive anymore?”

If someone does not acknowledge a limitation, they would be less likely to adapt behavior. The issue with driving comes up very often, and in very contentious ways.

The questions that come up are 1.) “Does he believe he is still a good driver?; 2.) “Does he not realize that his driving has changed or that he gets lost easily?”; and 3.) “Is he so selfish and irresponsible to disregard the dangers of his decisions?”

In the early stages of dementia, we often hear things like ”oh, my brain just doesn’t work like it used to,” or “I just feel a little slow.” If suddenly these comments stop, does this mean that they don’t want to indulge the subject, or that they no longer acknowledge the changes?

All these fears and speculations, however, are our own ways of trying to understand.

In reality, “brain connections” can change from one minute to another. The type of disease or trauma will be a factor in awareness and overall cognitive decline.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s do not reverse or get better, so as abilities diminish, so may awareness.

Making matters worse and adding to the confusion, the disease can be selective in that it applies to particular areas of brain connectivity. But when lack of awareness of the disease becomes a standard, it means entering a stage of “anosognosia.”

What is Anosognosia?

Anosognosia means “without knowledge of disease.” This occurs when there is reduced or limited ability to understand one’s true condition. It can apply selectively by task or can be complete. It may, for example, affect areas of memory, language, thought association and reason, emotions, and physical and/or self-care abilities, but not all or at all times.

Mom may be able to bake a pan of cookies but forget her car is no longer available … or dad could forget he needs a cane or walker to get across the room.

The person may truly not recognize the symptoms and new shortcomings caused by their dementia. Some of this is determined by the stage of cognitive decline or by the type of disease and/or injury.

How to cope with anosognosia

Anosognosia can cause the person with dementia to speak or behave in hurtful or bizarre ways. It can include a combination of lack of awareness and frustration. Remember that it is the disease talking.

• Don’t take it personally

• Try not to argue

• Connect with their emotions, not their words or actions

• Validate, defuse and re-direct:

For example, if the person with dementia is angry because they want to drive, validate that not being able to drive is difficult. Defuse by telling them that you will drive or that the drive is not necessary, and re-direct the conversation to another subject.

• Keep this type of interaction very short since the attention spans are probably short

• Don’t rehash past behavior or issues

So, does my loved one know they have dementia?

Maybe, maybe not. In the earlier stages, there is a better chance that they understand the decline, but as the disease progresses, they may not recognize that they have an impediment. And again, because decline in various capacities is not necessarily even, this further confuses the state of awareness. As the disease progresses and they become less aware of their surroundings, an awareness of their disease also diminishes.

As we care for a loved one with dementia, we hope to provide the proper care, affection, comfort, and dignity they deserve. Beyond that, it is probably best to not try to speculate too much. Instead, attempt to live and enjoy as much as you can with them in the present moment.

