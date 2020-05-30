Elayne Klasson: Angry like a 17-year-old Swede

I’m angry. Greta Thunberg angry. You know Greta Thunberg: the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist who stares down world leaders with her unflinching child’s gaze and says, “We are in the middle of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of economic growth. How dare you!”

I am no 17-year-old, but I feel similar to Greta. Leaders, from the top down, are playing with human life for economic gain.

If you haven’t seen the front page of this past Sunday’s New York Times, I encourage you to look at it. On it, are the names of 1,000 of the nearly 100,000 who have perished in the United States from coronavirus. Column after column of names are printed and beside each name, a short sentence that says something that makes that name a person—someone who mattered.

“Stopped working, to take care of his aging parents,” it says after one. “Member of Literacy Volunteers of America,” it says after another. “Educator, politician and family man,” it says after a third.

The point is that none were a mere number. Each, from the youngest to the oldest, had a life, interests, loved ones, and passions. All were cut short, interrupted by this deadly disease. This is enough to make any of us sad.

But I’m not just sad.

I'm angry, because, like Greta Thunberg, I feel we must be making better decisions to try to slow down this disease until a vaccine is developed.

In our small towns that make up the Santa Ynez Valley, we have good fortune with regard to virus count. With the exception of the tragic cases of illness at the prison in Lompoc, we have been spared.