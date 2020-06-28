Elayne Klasson: Assessing 'White Fragility'

The book, White Fragility, appears to have been written for me: a well-meaning progressive. The subtitle of the book is, “Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism”. The author, Robin Diangelo, is an expert in anti-racism. She writes to us well-meaning White folk, those who would never refer to ourselves as racist.

In her book, Deangelo argues how White people react with defensiveness when questions of race are discussed. Before I talk more about her ideas, I want to call myself out on a recent event I am still cringing about.

Here in the Santa Ynez Valley, as small and comfortable as we are, some demonstrations have occurred in the past weeks.

First, there were back-to-back events in Solvang Park — held within a few days of the killing of George Floyd by a policeman in Minneapolis. The horrifying visual of seeing a White policeman press his knee to the neck of an unarmed Black man’s throat for nearly nine minutes, until the life was squeezed out of him, was watched and re-watched. This murder, caught on cell phones of passersby, resulted in people across the world going to the streets to mourn and protest this evil act.

I didn’t count the participants in Solvang Park two weeks ago, but there were more people than I have ever seen gathered at once in our local park. This happened in the middle of a pandemic — when most people have been quarantining to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. We were invited to bring signs and flowers to memorialize the loss of yet another Black person’s life at the hands of police. My husband and I found cardboard boxes and cut them up.