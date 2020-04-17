Elayne Klasson: Covie (Not Covid)

There is no usual in these times. The only person I know who said his life was not upended was my son-in-law Rick, who already worked in isolation from his Los Angeles garage — converted several years ago to his home office.

But then, in mid-March, my oldest grandchild came home from college, joining his high school sister and middle school brother in distance learning, and even Rick’s world turned upside down. My daughter said what she was most thankful for was that instead of three rowdy teen-agers, she didn’t have three toddlers at home.

But here in the Santa Ynez Valley, my husband and I had a completely different new normal. The house was way too quiet, at the same time the world and the news was way too upsetting. I vacillated between sitting on my porch looking gratefully at the hills and vineyards near our rural home and closing my eyes to images of ill-equipped hospital workers trying to save lives in the urban areas of America and the world.

Many of my friends have turned to gardening and I see why. But, I’ve never had that knack. Other friends are being scrupulous about exercise: joining online yoga or Pilates classes. Again, other than long walks, exercise is not what I voluntarily choose to do.

