Elayne Klasson: Feral women who Zoom

Elle Arvesen: Out of school? Here's what you can do To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has been advised that people begin social distancing from others, including teens who are now out of school.

We also checked in about what everyone is doing with their time. Of course Netflix and book recommendations flew back and forth. But we also shared online yoga classes, the joy of long walks, how much comfort pets are giving.

One of our members, unfortunately, is battling a virulent cancer. And she lives alone. I was shocked when I saw her head wrapped in a scarf … her hair gone from chemotherapy. I hadn’t seen her since her diagnosis. She asked us what we thought of her taking a trip to the beach … she so wanted to see the ocean. There’s a physician in our group. She advised against it. Others said, go … just stay away from people. Finally, we reached consensus: yes, she should go to the beach and look at the ocean — but don’t get out of the car.

I have another group of friends who live more locally in Santa Barbara. We’ve also been sharing what we are doing with our daily lives as we live in isolation with or without family members. Not surprisingly, the subject of self-care and maintenance of our no-longer young bodies came up. One of the first things mentioned was bras. (I hope I do not lose male readers here … but this is a reality of our current life … so buck-up.) Almost each and every one of this group stated that they have foregone bras. Ah, the relief. Men, you have no idea!