Elayne Klasson: 'Kindness': Nurses in their own words

Last week, a wonderful play about nurses by Eve Ensler was released. It’s called "The Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words" and was supposed to be seen live in the theater. However, because of COVID-19, it was released on YouTube instead.

Ensler interviews her subjects, then strings together these interviews into a meaningful theater piece — using professional actors to speak the words of her subjects: nurses.

She’s been interviewing nurses for a decade.

It began when she, herself, was quite ill with cancer. She was struck by what a big part nurses played in her own treatment and recovery. Doctors occupy the big stage, effusive thanks given to them by patients and their families. Neither Ensler, nor myself, would ever diminish the role of doctors. But 'The Kindness' focuses on nurses and she writes about their job with absolute awe — especially now, in the time of COVID-19.

Anyone who has been in the hospital, or who has sat by the bedside of a loved one in the hospital, has been touched by nurses: male, female, those of color or white, native-born Americans or those with accents from other countries. They become the person who brings healing in many forms.

But right now, as this terrible infectious disease still remains unchecked, nurses are being called upon to work as they never have before. They are stretched, often beyond their breaking point. As several of the nurse characters in Ensler’s play say, “We never signed up for this.”

Here are a few nurses I’ve been fortunate to know, speaking about why they became nurses — and what being a nurse in the time of COVID-19 means.