Elayne Klasson: Words can and do hurt

Last week I took a class (on Zoom, of course) offered by my book’s publisher on "Sensitivity in Fiction." We are living in an amazing time, a time like no other — and not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the Black Lives Matter movement, we can no longer shrug our shoulders and ignore various facts of racism.

I know we are tired and exhausted as the disease rears its ugly head around the globe. Yet, I believe that one of the positive things to come out of this bleak time is increased awareness of our fellow human beings. The first change that readers of many publications are observing is that Black, with a capitalized “B” as a descriptor of race, is almost universally, and overnight, being adopted in print. Like many events denoting social change, this has happened quickly, all at once, and with little fuss. Even if we’re tired and have change fatigue, there is more.

In this seminar for fiction writers, the choice of words was discussed. Almost every kid I know, and sometimes even myself, has uttered the expression, “That’s lame.” We know what the writer or speaker is trying to say, something to the effect of: that’s weak or dull or that’s silly. Yet the Oxford English dictionary says that lame means limping or disabled or hobbling. I work at the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program. I love what this program accomplishes and the last thing I want to do is make an insulting remark that might hurt the feelings of one of the students with mobility issues — or lameness.