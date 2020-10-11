Elle Arvesen: Another September, another year of 4-H

That’s right, everyone, 4-H is back and better than ever in this strange time of COVID-19.
4-H Lucky Clover Club had its first meeting in September that was conducted from the comfort of our own homes instead of in person at the Grange Hall in Los Olivos.
At the beginning of every month, we will begin having our club meetings, which our hard-working student leadership team plans beforehand. We log onto Zoom all ready to get down to business.
So far, we have attended two virtual all-club meetings, and they have been more or less a success. Because, of course, with poor Wi-Fi connection, there will be awkward pauses. But the main thing is that everybody is once again back together.
Speaking of being back together, there have been some changes made to our leadership team, which takes place every year as the old officers ride off into the sunset and new officers take the reins.
Some roles that have to be filled in order for our club to function properly on this leadership team are reporter, which I have been elected as, treasurer, secretary, vice president, president, etc. The real star of the show is our president, and I was so excited to speak with her and get her perspective on 4-H, why she loves it so much, and how she plans to make this year fun and engaging even with the restrictions 2020 has impressed upon us.
Seventeen-year-old Emma Bishop has been elected as the new president of our Lucky Clover 4-H club. She has been in 4-H for nine years and has shown animals such as goats and poultry. Emma has taken part in many club projects, some being cake decorating, gardening and public speaking.
I, myself, have been in all three, and some of my fondest memories of 4-H have to do with decorating gingerbread houses for Christmas in the community cake decorating project, and traveling all the way to UC Davis to compete in a public speaking contest.
I was interested in knowing what some of Emma’s goals were for the new year as our president, especially with the obstacles that COVID-19 has put in our way.
After a little more than four weeks since online school started, I can officially say that it's been the longest month of this quarantine.
“My biggest goal this year as president is to make it as engaging as possible," she said. "Due to COVID-19, we have lost a lot of our activities and events, so I’m working with my officer team to try and figure out how we can help our community and engage our members in new ways.”
I think it’s better to look at these obstacles as a new adventure instead of a tragedy. Even though we’ve lost a lot of our usual events that we’ve attended in the past as 4-H club members, it opens up new opportunities for us as well.
Even with these new limitations, Emma still firmly believes that our club will be “definitely staying community-service-driven, especially with all the hard work we’re doing to still serve the community under these circumstances.”
It’s hard to imagine providing community service at this time, but I think now’s the time our community needs our club the most — especially when it comes to community service.
Of course, this will pose a challenge.
Just last week I learned four self-defense moves should someone ever attack from behind. I would have never learned that in school.
“Some of the strains I’ve felt as president leading the club during the pandemic is definitely how to make the meetings engaging,” she said. “Usually our meetings are in person and are quite the social event, but now everything is online and virtual and it’s hard to get participation. So, the officers and I are working on ways to keep club participation strong.”
Even though some may be hesitant to dedicate themselves to 4-H, especially right now, we’re always looking for new members.
And Emma has a message to all those considering joining.
“I would say do it! Being in 4-H has given me some of my favorite memories and people," she said. "Being a 4-H member also teaches kids how to be hard workers and responsible, which are two very important traits. Besides that, being part of a club like 4-H instills the value of our food and community in us.”
All of these things are most definitely true, because I know for a fact that after learning about agriculture, I’m a lot more appreciative of the animals that provide food for us and people across the world in order for us to survive. In my opinion, it’s so important to value the things that may already come easy to you, especially if it's food, because a lot of blood, sweat and tears go into the raising of livestock and crops.
So if you’re thinking about joining, like Emma said, do it. It’s worth it, I promise. If you are interested in joining, email Camene Haws to register at heehaws@comcast.net.
Stay healthy, everybody. Until next time!
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
