Elle Arvesen: The power of reading

There is a quote by Strickland Gillian that I strongly relate to: “You may have tangible wealth untold; caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I, you can never be. I had a mother who read to me.”

I had both a mother and father who read to me, and because of that, I had access not only to this world but to many others.

My parents were the first people to introduce to me the power of the written word, and for that, I am forever grateful. They gave me something worth its weight in gold.

Ever since I was a little girl, I have been fascinated by the power of words. They can bring civilizations of people to their knees, create and destroy eras, and even inspire some of the most influential figures in history.

Now, whether I hold a pen, pencil or a laptop in my hands, I know that I can change the world with my ideas if I ever wanted to. I believe that every person should experience the power of the written word and how it can inspire you to do things larger than life itself.

First off, it’s important to know that I believe in the power a good book or a well-written sentence can have over a person.

When I was in kindergarten, my dad would read to me. He would mostly read the "Little House on the Prairie" books because both of us liked them, and I think it was probably one of the only children’s books he could read without falling asleep. Every night he read these books to me, and after a while, I became very emotionally invested in both the characters and the story.

There was something about reading that had caught me in its grasp and refused to let go, even to this day. As my dad read, the vivid descriptions and carefully constructed sentences transported me to another world where I knew the characters and could see the setting almost as if I had leaped into the pages of the book and taken refuge among its words.