Elle Arvesen: What’s the Difference?

Teenagers have been stuck in quarantine along with most of the population. While many adults might have had to work from home, teenagers have had to complete copious amounts of schoolwork given by their teachers.

Now it’s summer. But, what's the difference between being quarantined during the school year and during the summer?

Besides the lack of schoolwork, most kids and teens are now stuck inside without anything to do, except to lay around watching Netflix and scroll through social media. While there’s nothing wrong with doing these things, doing them every day for weeks at a time can take its toll. I know it has for me.

I want to go out and see my friends and have a fun summer filled with visits to the beach. The only problem is, I can’t do that without possibly putting some members of my family at risk of catching COVID-19.

I’m sure many teenagers are experiencing this same problem, so I’ve decided to come up with some activities and ideas to help cure the boredom that has developed in these recent months during the quarantine.

If you can’t get together with your friends in person, then make it a habit of talking to them at least a few times a week. It’s important to be able to talk to people besides your family. Your mental health and social support have a direct link to each other. You’re less likely to feel depressed if you have good friends that you can laugh with.

Apps such as Facetime and Houseparty make it easy to keep in touch with friends. And I know for a fact that Houseparty includes a lot of fun games that you can play while you catch up with friends. It’s also important to spend time with family, not only because it can improve your physiological health, but it will also make you feel better if you have a good relationship with the people you’re spending so much time with.