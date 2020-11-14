Elle Arvesen: What's your spark?

After all the years that I have spent in 4-H, which is about seven to be exact, I have learned something that I keep in my mind and heart whenever I consider my future. That something, which I have learned about, is a “spark.”

When you hear “spark,” you may think of fire, or an ember from a fire drifting toward you in the breeze. When I hear the word “spark,” I also think of those things, but in addition, another word comes to mind, and that word is “passion.”

Like Jon Bon Jovi said, "Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate."

When I think of a “spark,” I think of passion. I think of doing something I love so much that it creates a warmth in my entire body, and makes me want to jump out of bed in the morning and get right to it.

This is similar to a spark of fire: Where there is a spark, there is wildfire. And that wildfire is the passion you feel when doing something you love. It may be running, painting, taking care of animals, writing, or anything that you really, truly love.

Especially during this time, I think we especially need our sparks in order to stay motivated and distracted. In Lucky Clover 4-H, we care a lot about finding our sparks and passions in life.

I thought that it would be beneficial to give you a guide that may help you find your own spark based on my own personal experience participating in 4-H.

First of all, to find your spark you have to go out and try things. If I had never joined 4-H and tried all the different projects and activities it has to offer, then I would never have discovered my spark for volunteering and helping people, and public speaking.