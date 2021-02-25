Elle Arvesen: When I grow up, I want to be ...

When I was younger, I had a clear picture of my future. I thought I wanted to be a veterinarian, and when people asked me for what kind of animals, I replied enthusiastically, “All animals!”
Now, I have a much more realistic view of life, and I have no desire to go to college for 10 years to be able to treat “all animals.”
Maybe this is just a product of growing up, but I have begun to seriously consider what I want to do after I go to college. In all honesty, I think it is a bit ridiculous for teenagers to be expected to know what they want to do when they’re as young as 15, but I’m trying to prepare for college and figure it out.
After doing some research of my own over the past year, and talking to high schoolers who are taking the same steps I am to find their future career path, I have some tips from my own experience to share with anyone who may be interested.
First, I began to adjust my mindset to think realistically. Am I good at science? Would I be interested in putting myself in dangerous situations for my job? Am I good with children?
Even though I sometimes only answered these questions with positivity in mind, I realized I needed to consider my weaknesses and be honest with myself. Nobody else has to know what your answers are to these types of questions.
If you can’t come up with these questions by yourself, there are multiple options you have.
You can take an online personality test, and then apply your results to various jobs you’re interested in, or you can take a career test online. Personally, that’s what I did, and I was very happy with my results. Some didn’t sound interesting, but others piqued my interest, and I might have never even considered them if it were not for the short test I took.
Next, I went through the list of careers I was interested in and narrowed them down to less than 10. I’m planning on contacting either people I know in my chosen professions, or finding someone using a plethora of online resources. By asking them questions, I’m hoping to narrow my list down even more until I have a good idea of what I want to do.
This is what I’m doing, but I’m sure there are various other ways you can approach finding your dream job.
One mindset I’ve kept as I have considered my possibilities is to see myself in a job where I don’t feel like I’m working at all because I love what I’m doing so much. This is my main goal, and I think it is a great goal to have, but I think it's also great to come up with your own future goals and expectations.
I hope this can help anyone on the same path that I am on.
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
