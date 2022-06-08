Gaspar de Portola – California's first governor | Judith Dale

As a follow-up to the article I recently wrote about Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo's exploration of California by sea in 1542, a few readers suggested I cover Gaspar de Portola's land exploration of California between 1769 and 1770.

In addition, the Buellton Library book club currently is reading "Alta California," a book documenting author Nick Neely’s hike from San Diego to San Francisco along Portola’s route. (Note: This is an interesting, entertaining and national bestselling book. I highly recommend it.)

Before researching this article, all I knew about Portola was that he discovered San Francisco Bay. On his way north from San Diego, he camped at a sizeable Chumash village at the mouth of a freshwater creek. His soldiers named the area "Gaviota" because they killed a seagull there. The Spanish word for seagull was gaviota. The name stuck, and that is how Gaviota Beach and Highway 101's Gaviota Pass got their names.

Portola’s early life

Portola was born in Balaguer, Spain, around 1715. The exact date is unknown. The son of a noble family, Portola joined the Spanish army in 1734. After 30 years of service in Europe, he rose to the rank of captain. In 1767, as a reward for his service, the king of Spain sent him to California to serve as governor of Baja California. His first task as governor was an unpleasant one. The king had decreed the expulsion of the Jesuit order from Spain and its dominions because rumors circulated that the Jesuits had amassed a fortune and were becoming very powerful. (Note: These rumors proved false and were politically motivated.) Portola was tasked with removing the Jesuits from the missions in Baja California, an assignment he carried out efficiently but with compassion. The missions were turned over to the Franciscans and later to the Dominicans.

Meanwhile, Spain wanted to establish missions and other outposts on the Pacific Coast north of the Baja California Peninsula due to fears that other countries would claim the territory. The English had established colonies and sent explorers into the Pacific. Russian fur hunters were coming east from Siberia across the Bering Strait into the Aleutian Islands. In January 1768, messages between the king of Spain and the ruler of Mexico set the wheels in motion to extend Spain's control up the Pacific Coast and establish colonies and missions at San Diego Bay and Monterey Bay. These bays had been discovered and described in reports by earlier explorers Cabrillo and Sebastián Vizcaíno. Vizcaíno had mapped the California coastline as far north as Monterey in 1602, but not much more was done until 166 years later. Hence, the Portola expedition to explore Alta California and map out locations for future missions, starting with a mission at San Diego and then at Monterey.

The Portola expedition

In May 1768, the ruler of Mexico, Jose de Galvez, organized the expedition. Portola was named governor of California and given overall command. Father Junipero Serra, leader of the expedition’s Franciscan missionaries, was in charge of spiritual matters.

The land expedition was split into two parts. Under the command of Capt. Fernando Rivera y Moncada, the first was to establish a mission at San Diego. He arrived in San Diego in May 1769, set up camp and awaited the arrival of Portola’s party, which arrived on June 29, 1769. Three ships were supposed to sail to San Diego with supplies and soldiers for the expedition. However, due to an error by Vizcaino in determining the latitude of San Diego Harbor, the ships passed by it and landed too far north before finding their way back. One of the ships was lost at sea and never made it. Most of the men aboard the ships were ill from scurvy, and many died. Out of 219 men that left Baja California, only about 100 survived.

Despite this, Portola was eager to press on to Monterey Bay overland. His expedition consisted of Father Juan Crespi, 63 leather-jacket soldiers and 100 mules loaded down with supplies. They left San Diego on July 14, 1769. They reached present-day Fullerton on July 30, 1769, and reached what is now Los Angeles on Aug. 2. The next day, they followed an Indian trail that would one day become Wilshire Boulevard to the present site of Santa Monica. They eventually reached the area that would become Santa Barbara on Aug. 19.

They continued up the coast to present-day San Simeon, arriving on Sept. 13. Here, they had to turn inland due to steep, rugged terrain. They marched through the San Antonio Valley.

On Oct. 1, Portola's party came down the Santa Lucia Mountains and found the mouth of the Salinas River. After a march of 400 miles from San Diego, they reached Monterey Bay but did not recognize it and continued to march north and reached what is now Santa Cruz on Oct. 18. Pushing on, they found the San Francisco Bay on Oct. 31.

When they turned back south, they again did not recognize Monterey Bay for a second time. (Note: There are many speculations as to why Portola missed Monterey Bay twice, but most likely, the previous sea captains exaggerated its size and characteristics.)

On Dec. 7, 1769, the expedition decided to return to San Diego as supplies were running low and winter was setting in. The trip back was challenging. Food was so scarce that rationing was necessary. The men were suffering from cold, scurvy and diarrhea. The most severe problem was the meat supply had run out.

Portola wrote in his journal, "In order that we might not die, I ordered that at the end of each day's march, one of the weakest of the old mules which carried our baggage and ourselves, should be killed. The flesh we roasted or half-fried in a fire made in a hole in the ground. The mule thus prepared without a grain of salt or other seasonings — for we had none — we shut our eyes and fell to on that scaly mule like hungry lions. We ate 12 mules in as many days.”

"Smelling frightfully of mules," in Portola's words, the unhappy expedition reached San Diego on Jan. 24, 1770. One bit of good news greeted their arrival: Serra had formally founded Mission San Diego de Alcala on July 16, 1769, which is the generally recognized birthdate of Spanish Upper California. However, the mission was not doing well when Portola arrived.

The previous August, the Indians had attacked the mission, killing Serra’s boy servant and wounding several soldiers. In addition, scurvy had continued to take a toll, leaving only about 20 survivors to welcome Portola’s return. Also, most importantly, no supply ships had reached San Diego to replenish food and supplies.

Portola, under the circumstances, certainly would have been justified in abandoning the entire enterprise and returning to Lower California. The 80 men under his command were confronted with the distinct possibility of starvation. He was reluctant to concede failure, however. He sent 25 of his soldiers back to Lower California to save the food supply. The remaining Spaniards were to stay in San Diego until March 19 (the day of San José, the patron saint of the expedition) to await the arrival of the ship San Antonio. Should the San Antonio reach the port by that date, a second march to Monterey would be made, paralleled by the ship which would help find Monterey Harbor.

In his diary, Portola wrote, “We remained in San Diego waiting for the San Antonio, subsisting on geese and fish and the other food the Indians brought us in exchange for clothing. Some soldiers were left with hardly enough clothing to cover their backs, having given up the rest to avoid starving. (Note: The natives did not have cloth, so clothing was valuable to them.)

On March 19, 1769, there was no sign of the ship San Antonio, so Portola started making preparations to abandon the expedition and return to Lower California. However, the ship was spotted off the coast that afternoon, so the second expedition to Upper California was saved. Portola promptly began preparations for a combined land-sea journey to find Monterey Bay.

On April 16, the San Antonio set sail with Serra aboard. Portola and his remaining soldiers marched north from San Diego the next day.

Portola’s land party reached Monterey Bay on May 23 of the same year. This time, he recognized it and set up camp in what is now Carmel to await the San Antonio. The ship arrived at Monterey Harbor on May 31, and on June 3, a formal ceremony was held to claim the territory for Spain. Portola established a presidio and mission at Monterey and declared it the capital of Alta California.

Portola then sailed back to Lower California on the San Antonio, having had enough of land expeditions, while Serra stayed in Monterey. When he found himself at odds with the autocratic military leader of the presidio — after Portola had returned to Baja to serve as governor of both Baja and Alta California — Serra simply moved the mission a few miles south to Carmel. He named it San Carlos Borromeo Del Rio Carmelo. Serra established seven other missions along the coast of Alta California.

Meanwhile, Portola was skeptical that Spain could hold on to Alta California as many ports were left undefended, free to be established by the Russians. (Note: The Russian Fort Ross, established in 1812 north of present-day San Francisco in Sonoma County, proved Portola to be correct. The only reason the Russians left it by 1841 is because the seals and otters were overhunted, and the fur trade collapsed.)

Portola remained governor of all of California until 1776, when he was appointed the governor of the Mexican state of Puebla. In 1784, he returned to Spain, serving as commander of a cavalry dragoon. He died in 1786 at the age of 68.