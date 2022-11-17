The Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts project was originally designed to be a six-part project, but sisters Carlene Jones and Aletha Mann have kindly volunteered to teach the Home Arts group gift wrapping.

They added a surprise seventh lesson after learning about the project from group leader Jennifer Berman.

The holiday season is coming up fast, and a holiday essential is gifts — which must be wrapped or it’s no fun if the surprise is ruined!

In their section of the Home Arts project, Aletha and Carlene will show 4-Hers how to wrap a gift with colorful wrapping paper, tie with fancy ribbons and bows, and finally top with a festive ornament.

The more technical side of gift wrapping will also be explored, with instructions on how to make neat corners, size the paper, in addition to various other techniques for tying ribbons and bows.

There will also be examples of gift wrapping using tissue paper with a gift tag and a cellophane bag presentation.

Most of the gifts that the Home Arts group will be wrapping will be for 4-H’s Adopt-A-Family tradition. Every year, Lucky Clover contributes gifts to a family in need. This is something that Carlene is familiar with, because her daughters were active participants in 4-H and she and her husband led Lucky Clover’s goat group for many years.

Carlene and Aletha were members of 4-H, too. They first joined a 4-H club outside of Chicago in 1971, and another in Portola Valley when their family moved to Alameda County.

There were many available projects that the siblings entered, like entomology, breadmaking, cooking, sewing, photography, poultry, electronics, sheep, and food preservation, run by their mother.

Aletha even became the club president for a year and said, “I still can’t believe I raised my hand and volunteered.”

Gift wrapping was taught to Carlene and Aletha by their mother, also a gifted seamstress. Aletha added that it used to be a common practice for department stores to provide gift wrapping services.

“They had gift wrapping samples on the walls and I liked seeing the displays,” she added.

This service has mostly died out, and while some may have seen the discontinuation of that as more work for them, sisters Carlene and Aletha did not. They view gift wrapping as an art to be “perfected and enjoyed,” and hope to make it easier for those who view it as a chore through their lesson.

It will be the sisters’ first venture into teaching gift wrapping, other than having taught Aletha’s husband and Carlene’s children.

The sixth Home Arts lesson, cross stitch, occurred last Saturday and was greatly enjoyed by all members who attended.

To learn more about the Home Arts project classes, or Lucky Clover 4-H, go to sb4h.org, or contact Jennifer Berman at jenb@planhero.com

Next month, Kacy Caplan introduces herself as a new member of the Lucky Clover reporter team and reports on Lucky Clover’s adoption of the Los Alamos Senior Center.

