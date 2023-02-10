Tossing and turning, getting up every other hour, not being able to fall asleep, not being able to stay asleep… These are struggles many of us face during the night, but for people with dementia, these struggles come with extra baggage. The pain, confusion, frustration, and loneliness involved in Alzheimer's and dementia make bedtime a complex endeavor. However, there are actions we can take during the day to make nighttime easier.

Staying Active

We all know that wonderful, feels-like-eternity, restful sleep after a long day full of activities. Help your loved one set up their day for that same kind of sleep.

Stimulating activities like outdoor walks, meeting up with friends and family members, doing puzzles, and artmaking can help your loved one have a full, joyful day that leads perfectly into well-earned sleep. Exposure to natural sunlight, like taking a short walk or doing some brain-stimulating activities on a porch or balcony, can work wonders for regulating the body’s internal clock, getting necessary vitamin D, and uplifting the mood.

Napping

One of the most common tips to help people sleep at night is to avoid taking mid-day naps, however, if napping is a part of the person’s routine, it can be incredibly beneficial. The thing to keep in mind is that, in order to be most effective, naps should be taken at the same time each day, in the same place, for the same short amount of time.

This consistency allows for optimal stretches of sleep at a time that best work for them. It also keeps them feeling rested and energized, and incorporates needed rest into a sleep routine.

Of course, every person is different, and some may benefit from napping where others may not. The most important thing when it comes to building a routine, is that it should be both beneficial and sustainable.

Medication

As our loved ones get older or when medical issues like dementia emerge, medications can become a regular subject of thought and conversation.

In addition to finding the right medication at the right dosage for the right symptoms, it’s also important to navigate the side effects that come with certain medications. Many prescriptions for dementia include trouble sleeping as a side effect, but that does not mean it has to be avoided. Side effects can often be managed by speaking with your loved one’s doctor or pharmacist about adjusting the time of day or how medications are taken.

The process of navigating different medications can be confusing, and often counterintuitive.

For example, it might seem like a good idea to give your loved one a sleeping pill to combat their nighttime restlessness, but when dementia is involved, many hypnotics and sedatives can exacerbate the confusion they already face and make things worse. This is one of the reasons it always vital to consult a doctor before making any changes to your loved one’s medications and routines.

Hydrate

Drinking plenty of water is something that any doctor will tell you is important for everyone, and that many of us do not do enough of, but that is even more true for people suffering from dementia.

Dehydration can exacerbate confusion, weakness, and pain, in addition to leaving people more susceptible to illnesses like urinary tract infections. The best way to keep a loved one with dementia hydrated is to encourage them to drink fluids often but in small amounts.

If your loved one tends to wake up in the middle of the night, it could be helpful for them to drink most of their water in the morning and early afternoon.

Be Kind To Yourself

Stress is one of the biggest enemies of a good night’s rest, and dementia itself is an incredibly stressful undertaking.

Once you have done all you can during the day to set your loved one up for a good night’s rest, the best thing you can do is take a deep breath, let the stress go, and acknowledge that you and your loved one have both done your best.

A relaxed, positive attitude is contagious and your loved one will feel and take on your sense of peace as they settle into a calm, restful sleep.

