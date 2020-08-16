Heart of the Valley: Local residents step up to buy Liberty Bonds

A Liberty Bond was a debt obligation issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in conjunction with the Federal Reserve. Also known as a Liberty Loan, a Liberty Bond was a war bond, issued in four installments in 1917-18 as a means to finance the United States' participation in World War I and the Allied war effort in Europe.
With this program, Americans basically loaned the government money to help pay for the costs of wartime military operations. After a certain number of years, those who invested in these bonds would receive their money back, plus interest.
Much to the embarrassment of the Treasury Department, the first Liberty Bonds sales in April of 1917, did not meet the government’s expectations and were only moderately successful. Later that year, when the bonds were again offered, the government used eye-catching posters and billboards, plus endorsements from movie stars to help build up the sales. It worked like a charm as the popularity of Liberty Bonds soared in Santa Maria as well as in the rest of the country.
On Oct. 31, 1918, before one of the largest crowds to visit the little town, Los Alamos dedicated Old Glory. Hundreds of people from Santa Maria were present at this dedication as well as crowds from the surrounding countryside. Los Alamos had just erected a flagpole patterned, in some respects, after the flagpole in Santa Maria, one that had been dedicated the previous August.
The Santa Maria flagpole, which originally stood at the intersection of Main and Broadway, was moved to city hall in March of 1942.
In addition to the services being held for the dedication of the Los Alamos flag and pole, it was also a booster meeting for sales of the fourth issue of Liberty Bonds. Speakers espoused the cause of the government, eulogized the American flag and invited the people to be very generous in their purchases of Liberty Bonds.
J. H. Denning, in making the principal talk of the evening, had been sent by the federal government to give the people information concerning the Liberty Bonds. He told the crowd a bit about what the government was doing for them and what the boys “over there” were doing. He went on to say what the people “over here” should be doing. In essence, he said that the patriotic duty of everyone was to buy Liberty Bonds, and that anyone refusing to do so because he could get a better rate of interest elsewhere, was a traitor!
After Dr. W. T. Lucas spoke about the Red Cross work in the present war, Charles Peirson stepped up to the microphone to give a “rebel yell” that resounded through the streets of the little town.
The Honorable T. R. Finley told of having received a letter from his son “who is only one of 2 million American boys at the front.” He went on to say that if the people at home would furnish the ammunition, the clothing and the food, the boys “over there” would do the rest to reach Berlin. “Buying Liberty Bonds would accomplish this.”
After the dedication of the flag, Los Alamos ladies furnished the crowd of almost 1,500 people with a “trench supper.” The event ended with a parade of constabularies from Santa Maria, Los Alamos, Orcutt and Sisquoc.
At the same time, like the rest of the country, the people of Santa Maria were behind the boys “over there,” not only in heart but also to the fullest extent of their financial resources. This was shown by the Santa Maria Daily Times report of large numbers of subscriptions to the Fourth Liberty Bonds that were pouring into the headquarters of the local committee.
Up to 2 a.m. on Oct. 1, the subscriptions received for the day amounted to $28,200, bringing the grand total to $244,650 and strengthening the determination of the local committee to make Santa Maria one of the first cities to go “over the top” in the present drive. The individual donations were both big and small, with the lowest amount pledged being $50 to a high of $5,000.
My thanks to Mike Farris who was so generous with his help in writing the story about the flag that still, after almost 102 years, is flying on the corner of Bell and Centennial Streets in Los Alamos.
