It’s the start of a new 4-H year, with new members, new leaders, and new opportunities everywhere.

This year is sure to be another brilliant chapter in the story of Lucky Clover 4-H, especially with a new project in the works: Home Arts.

This project will consist of six lessons, each highlighting a skill used in the home and taught by an expert in the areas of baking, canning, floral design, table setting, cross stitch, and "thrifting" (thrift store shopping).

This week’s highlight is baking, and it is something that many enjoy.

Baking can relieve stress and inspire creativity, and it’s exciting because you never know what’s going to come out of the oven.

There is nothing better than coming home to cookies fresh out of the oven except for making those cookies. Brownies, cookies, cupcakes, donuts — all are well-known and well-loved.

Our baking lesson will be taught by Susan Beckmen, a seasoned professional.

She started baking for fun as a junior in high school. Her first recipe was a chocolate espresso cheesecake, which she took to her neighbors.

They "flipped their lids" over this cheesecake, which made Susan realize how happy baking could make people. From there, she kept hobby baking for seven years while working for a construction company in Los Angeles — but always dreaming of working in a restaurant.

This dream came true when her sister married the owner of a newly opened restaurant, the Hitching Post II, and invited Susan to come to the Santa Ynez Valley to work for them as a pastry chef.

She entered the business with "zero professional knowledge" but quickly discovered how to bake on a large scale. Susan’s boss sent her to study patisserie at The Culinary Institute of America in New York.

She remained in her position at the Hitching Post II until 1999, when she left to raise her children, though she still bakes for fun and shares her creations with family and friends.

When asked to become part of the Home Arts program as the baking expert, Susan seized the opportunity to pass on her knowledge.

"I would love to know that I might, in a small way, help someone down a path I once traveled," she said.

Her Home Arts class will be kept simple for beginning bakers, teaching them how to make a simple sheet cake and chocolate ganache from scratch. She will also share tips for decorating sheet cakes.

Home arts are versatile and useful, and this new project is sure to be a hit with Lucky Clover 4-H members.

To learn more about this project and how to join Lucky Clover 4-H, contact Jennifer Berman at jenb@planhero.com.

