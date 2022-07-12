No, Luke Branquinho did not learn how to steer wrestle in 4-H, but he did learn a very important skill that helped him in his career.
The five-time world steer wrestling champion was born and raised in Los Alamos as the youngest of three siblings who participated in Los Alamos 4-H. Luke joined as early as he could when he was 9 years old.
In 4-H, Luke showed steers and heifers until he was in eighth grade which kept him pretty busy. His parents were also very involved.
“My parents were very influential in getting livestock to people that wanted to show steers and heifers and making them available at a very reasonable price," Luke recalled, " ... they were very good about helping out and helping 4-H grow.”
Luke stopped with 4-H when he went into high school because he wanted to focus more on baseball and rodeo.
He started rodeo when he was 6 years old and competed in high school and college before turning professional in 2000 at the age of 20. Luke got into the profession of rodeo because his whole family was already into it — but he was never forced to do rodeo, he said. It was always available to him so he took advantage of that.
Luke loved everything about rodeo — the travel, the experience and the sportsmanship — and became a five-time world champion steer wrestler, having won in 2004, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014.
His time in 4-H helped him to develop a lot of skills that helped with his career. The main skill gained was in public speaking, he said.
In 4-H, members regularly give reports to the club. But his public speaking skills improved even more as he spoke to potential buyers about his steers and heifers.
“My parents had strong feelings about going and talking to buyers to explain what your animal was, what you put into it and what it took to get your animal to that point," Luke explained. "And at that age, it was huge because it helped me throughout my career, not only with 4-H and cattle buying and selling but when I got into rodeo and how to speak to sponsors and fans and committee people.”
4-H helped Luke not only with learning how to speak in front of people but with learning how to work with people.
When I interviewed him on his ranch, it was a still and warm evening with the golden sun setting over the Valley hills. He was leaning against his truck as he watched his kids and dogs playing and doing ranch chores in the background.
I asked him about his career and future. He said he was shifting toward more television work now to try to enhance and grow the sport of rodeo even more.
As for his personal life, he and his whole family are all moving to Texas mainly because of the cattle industry that he grew up in, which his boys might want to do — including rodeo.
He said that the cattle pasture land is going away here because of other agriculture taking hold of that land, which makes it pretty unattainable for the cattle farmer and cattle ranch.
He also feels that rodeo is dwindling out here, so Texas is the place to go! The biggest reason he’s moving is that he wants to give his kids better opportunities.
“It's hard to leave the Valley because of its beauty and the weather, but you can't make that the determining factor for your kids,” he said.
One of Luke’s sons, Cade, was in Los Alamos 4-H and showed a heifer at the fair. I was curious if Luke’s kids would get involved in 4-H in Texas.
“I’m not sure what the future brings as far as that," Luke said. "But they will dang sure stay involved with rodeo and agriculture."
