As a dementia practitioner, it is my intent to always support the tireless community of caregivers and families living with a loved one with dementia. But here is an opportunity to also bring awareness to the community as a whole — through gardening.

Gardening changes lives; I can think of few activities that offer as many benefits to the mind, body and soul.

Gardening for the mind

I remember as a child thinking that a “real gardener” needed to know the Greek and Latin names of their plants; and so, I called my mother’s begonias “Begoniaceae.“

But as any gardener knows, there is enough technique and science in sunlight hours, exposure, soil types and watering requirements, making the Latin and Greek names less important.

Even the simplest of gardening requires focus, attention span and digging into the mind.

For many living with dementia, it is a wonderful opportunity to dig deeper into cognitive skills, including learning or regaining lost skills. Not only is this good stimulation but empowering!

Gardening for the body

Many of us are vitamin D deficient, affecting everything from bone strength, the immune system, mood and sleep cycles. A typical vitamin D supplement is about 2,000 international units. Did you know that a half-hour in the sun can produce between 8,000 and 50,000 international units?

Pulling weeds, minimal digging and watering include movement and reach, increasing strength, stamina and flexibility. Of course, any exercise can help reduce anxiety, depression and other mental issues, including dementia.

Placement of plants is tied to orientation and spatial awareness.

Like any hobby or activity, distractions contribute to less fixations on other ailments or destructive habits, such as fidgeting, scratching, etc.

The ability to eat fresh fruits or vegetables, such as easy-to-grow tomatoes, strawberries, lettuce or herbs, offer a healthier lifestyle.

Gardening for the soul

It is often challenging for those living with dementia to have goals, purpose or obligations. The gardener can take on the role of “caregiver,” which includes watering on a schedule and/or pruning that does not happen by itself, creating a life of purpose.

A person with purpose is a happier person, decreasing isolation, depression and agitation.

It offers a conversation topic that is happy.

It provides a sense of control when that often lacks, i.e. water and fertilizer can help a plant — and give a sense of success to the gardener.

Five-sense stimulation: The sight of plants and flowers, their scent, their textures to the touch, the sound of nature and the taste of a ripe fruit tap into all the senses and are positive stimuli.

Where to garden?

Ideally outdoors, but any window sill can accommodate some plants. For those in a group home, I encourage a chat with the management to facilitate access to a garden to care for.

For those without that ability, community gardens can be found online and are a fabulous source for everything mentioned above, plus socialization and even teamwork, increasing social bonds.

Start easy.

Life can change when there is simply a small potted plant within reach for sight or care.

