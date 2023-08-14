I never know what to expect when answering a call from an unknown number. Lately, however, a surprising number of phone conversations involve the caller needing help with their loved one diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In some cases, the diagnosis is recent. In most cases, the call is a desperate cry for help after years of caring for their loved one, and that care is becoming more challenging to provide alone.

While Parkinson's can be a devastating diagnosis, I remind families the person with the disease can and should enjoy their remaining days with respect and dignity.

Unlike Alzheimer's disease, for which the average life expectancy is a handful of years post-diagnosis, a diagnosis of Parkinson's does not significantly affect a person's life expectancy. This difference is significant for families who need to plan for a lifetime of care.

When I discuss Parkinson's and how to proactively engage affected loved ones, I usually point out differences from Alzheimer's disease, which is far more common.

Both are degenerative diseases of the brain, including brain-related symptoms like confusion and memory problems. However, Parkinson's is usually diagnosed based on its primary symptoms involving movement: a hand, arm, or leg tremor, slowed movements, decreased facial expression, balance and coordination issues and muscle stiffness.

Parkinson's also affects more men than women. As the disease progresses, other symptoms may develop, including constipation or urinary issues, skin problems, poor sleep, and difficulty chewing, swallowing, or speaking.

No matter how Parkinson's presents, however, we must always focus on quality of life. Too often, families want to isolate their loved ones, with devastating consequences.

Depression is another common symptom of Parkinson's. We need to work to bring the family closer, not more distant. Assuring our loved ones are important to us and helping them maintain a sense of purpose can help avoid depression and withdrawal.

In short, we need to focus on our loved ones, not the disease.

Because Parkinson's primarily affects movement, especially in the early stages, our loved ones must continue active daily activities like oral hygiene, bathing, and toileting for as long as possible to help maintain their dignity and self-worth.

We can help with or modify these activities as the disease progresses and abilities degrade.

We need to support a person with Parkinson's by allowing them to continue to do things, not taking something away.

For those caring for a loved one with Parkinson's disease, I recommend low-stress activities that encourage movement while being sensitive to diminished ability. Boxing is one activity clinically proven to help manage some symptoms of Parkinson's, inspiring a non-contact fitness program designed specifically for people with Parkinson's disease.

I also recommend any daily routine with movement to improve mobility, such as walking, sensory gardening, tossing a ball, sinking putts on a putting green, Tai Chi or yoga, dancing, marching to music, or using stationary pedal exercisers.

If you are overwhelmed caring for your loved one, find a local support group to share and learn from others facing similar challenges.

For more information on in-person and online support groups for those caring for a loved one with a memory impairment, visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for the latest updates.

