Caregivers of patients with dementia encounter additional challenges, including the common issue of medications being refused or spit out.
As you are trying to care for so many of your loved one’s needs and trying to minimize any agitation possible, you may be frustrated and concerned that essential areas of their medical care could be compromised by their refusal to take medications.
It is no surprise that many don't like to take medications. The only reason we do is because we trust that it will be beneficial to us. It also requires trust in the prescriber and/or the person serving the medication, and if there is no trust or understanding of the benefits that the medication will provide, then getting a loved one to accept the medication can be exceptionally challenging.
One of the most obvious reasons people with dementia may refuse to take medication is because they may not understand or have forgotten what it is for and what the benefits may be.
Additionally, there could be physical apprehension if there is difficulty in swallowing or if it is of bad taste. A person may indicate this by grabbing their throat as a demonstration or with a facial expression of disgust.
How to give medications to someone with dementia when the refusal is due to a deep aversion or lack of trust:
- Review all medications with the prescribers to ensure all medications are still truly necessary. It may be possible to reduce the number of pills (there may be updates or possibly supplements may be an overlap to a daily vitamin);
- Listen and/or observe carefully for clues for the refusal. It might lead to a simple answer (e.g. “My belly hurts. I think it’s this pill.” “That pill is too big”);
- Talk to the prescriber or pharmacist to help find solutions, including better or easier forms for how the medication is administered (capsule, chewable, liquid, patch, etc.);
- There may be a special setting that is helpful to administer the medication. Often, a calm setting with calm music may be helpful;
- Ensure plenty of time is allocated to this process with minimal agitations or noises around;
- Try breaking the process down into steps, and reassuringly and calmly, explain what you are doing. Give them time. Any part of the process they can participate in should be encouraged;
- Consider who is serving the medication and how it is served. Consider if it should be served in a plate, taken from a hand to create greater trust, or if there is room for playfulness and laying the pills on a plate in a design or color pattern;
- It may be necessary to group the pills in how they should be taken: liquids, chewables, nonchewables to minimize confusion. Leave the harder pills for the end;
- With the help of a pharmaceutical website (such as drugs.com), consider creating a poster with the picture of the pill, its name, and what it is for. This may be a good reference for caregivers and to reduce fear for the patient;
- Routines are important, especially for those with dementia. Stick to a daily routine of time and place, chair and accompanying fluids; and
- Rewards/treats may be helpful to end the process and as something to look forward to. It might also help take away any bitter taste the medicine leaves.
For difficulty swallowing:
- Ensure gums and teeth are in good health and that dentures fit properly;
- Ask the pharmacist if a pill can be cut in half for easier swallowing;
- Ask the pharmacist if the current prescription may come in a different form (powder or liquid or patch or chewables) to reduce the stress of swallowing; and
- Ask if medications can be administered in combination with a food such as applesauce, canned peaches or pudding. Try to also give that food without medication at other times so no taste association develops;
For those with mild stages that take their own medication and may forget to take their pills:
- Set an alarm to call them and remind them to take their prescriptions;
- Consider a pillbox with day of the week and a.m./p.m. designations. Some pillboxes even come with alarms and reminders; and
- Ensure they have the required dexterity for opening containers, pouring a drink, etc.
In extreme cases of refusal, care professionals will need to determine if the person has the capacity to refuse medication. If the person does not have capacity, then the prescriber will be able to make a decision about what is in their best interest. The prescriber will likely want to call on the person’s relatives and others involved in the person’s care. If a power of attorney for health has been set up, it is up to this person to make the decision with the help of the prescriber. If it is decided that taking the medication is the best option, then this should be done through the least restrictive means available.