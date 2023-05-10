We all know the frustration of not understanding someone or feeling misunderstood.

Miscommunication can be one of the greatest divides of all time. And disease, aging, and cognitive decline make this even more pronounced and difficult, especially when dementia is involved.

Communication often includes references to past events, to current news, nuances, sarcasm, or sense of humor, all of which are compromised by the disease. There are sparks of clarity and brightness in the day, and there can also be darkness, quietness, and withdrawal; and as I always remind my clients and readers, this is part of the disease and no one’s fault.

How to improve communication with someone with dementia:

- Choose a time when they have more energy;

- Be aware of uneasiness, if they are tired, or simply don’t want to talk or interact;

- Find a place with few distractions;

- Sit close enough that you’re easy to hear but not invading personal space;

- Show you are relaxed through your body language;

- Ask if there is anything he or she wants to talk about;

- Speak slowly enough to let them process what you are saying;

- Give them time to form thoughts and respond;

- Be mindful of their mood and nonverbal communication;

- Don’t shut out sad feelings or thoughts;

- Ask simple questions, one at a time;

- Don’t ever give them the feeling that you are laughing at them or frustrated by their challenges. Avoid asking “Remember when…?”

- Consider using a magazine with pictures to motivate conversation.

Humor and dementia

No one should go a day without laughing ... think of it as exercise for yourself and your loved one. Set aside 10-15 minutes a day and do something that will not only amuse your loved one, but you as well.

- Inspire conversations with discussion about a funny event.

- Browse through an album of funny family photos as a way to start a conversation.

- Play some of their favorite music or videos of their favorite comedians from years ago.

- Sing a song, perform a dance, or put on a silly hat. If these things aren’t working, don’t take it personally — just move on to something else.

Studies have shown that the quickness and visual energy of slapstick comedy may often be more entertaining for people with dementia. It is fast-paced, but requires little context. Consider shows like I love Lucy, Three’s Company, The Carol Burnett or Dick Van Dyke shows.

Reconsidering Expectations

It is true that it can be difficult to communicate with someone in cognitive decline. But communication can also be limited to short or simple interactions. A few smiles can make for a great afternoon.

