Jamie Edlin: A good witch with the power to heal

The beautiful bowl in front of me was overflowing with microgreens — tiny broccoli, kale, arugula and radish, no longer sprouts but not yet “baby” vegetables. Sprinkled over the greens were delicate petals of edible flowers. This wasn’t just another pretty salad but, in Jane Darrah’s experience, a life-saving salad.

When the immune system is failing, as Jane’s was a few years ago, adding nutrient-rich microgreens to one’s diet is a good way to feed and heal the body. Health restored, Jane started growing her own micro vegetables and herbs.

Farming was not in her original script. She was headed toward a career in mental health services. But some things just happen that steer one in unexpected directions.

Jane served as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for a few years, working closely with children in foster care. She then joined Lompoc ACT, an assertive community treatment team that provides rehabilitation and various support programs to individuals with some of the most serious forms of mental illness.

“I saw how our clients benefitted in supported employment programs that allow people with mental illnesses to take real jobs,” Jane explained. “Clients blossomed. They socialized. They felt some sense of worth. Their recovery changed dramatically.

“This community really mattered to me. I was investing a lot of time and energy in pursuing this line of work. I loved it. But I was always stressed. I thought about what else I might do that would make a difference to the wellness of our society. Maybe a website based on organic living,” she said.