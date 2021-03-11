Jamie Edlin: Putting passion to practice at Bindi Farms

It wasn’t that Lauren Mrozowski wanted to be a farmer when she grew up. It’s that she’s obsessed with animals and has been building a business and then reinventing it over and over to feed her passion for animals, her determination to protect them and her dedication to preserving those rare heritage breeds that are threatened while also supporting the needs of her family.

I understand. As an entrepreneur myself, I’ve been creative in shifting gears as necessary over the years. When things worked, I stayed on course. When not working, I swerved. Lauren’s journey has been in that same spirit.

Lauren’s first love was horses, riding dressage and eventually reining and training. She gave Sonoma State a try, but it was horses that held her attention.

Lauren departed the Bay Area with her then-husband and moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where real estate was more affordable. They bought a little house on 40 acres, a fine place to live with their horses while Lauren studied to be a veterinary technician. But a classmate of Lauren’s introduced her to local livestock auctions, and Lauren soon abandoned her studies to pursue her calling as a horse advocate.

What started as a campaign to rescue as many horses as possible from “kill buyers” became Ahimsa Ranch, the Buddhist-leaning “ahimsa,” meaning respect for all living things. Lauren’s rescue operation fostered around 400 orphaned horses along with donkeys, goats, pigs and a mean-spirited yak over a four-year period. It was a labor of love for Lauren, but her husband didn’t share the love. Both the marriage and the ranch finally came to a close.