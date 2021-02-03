Jamie Edlin: Santa Barbara's mussel man

I spent childhood summers on Long Island Sound, where seafood was a part of my family’s daily diet. In low tide, the clams, Ipswich and cherrystone, surrendered themselves. The local fishermen filled our buckets with lobsters too small to market. We peeled mussels off the rocks and used them for bait to catch fish from bamboo rods.

Years later at a restaurant in New York City, my date suggested that I order the moules-frites. I was stunned that mussels were considered a culinary classic, that people were paying good money for a shellfish that I once used as bait.

Collecting a few mussels on a rocky beach is not like farming mussels to satisfy shellfish-loving consumers. In fact, it’s a difficult and dangerous job that requires a unique skill set.

When I heard about Santa Barbara Mariculture, an offshore shellfish farm that specializes in growing mussels on 72 acres of leased nutrient-rich waters in the Santa Barbara Channel off Hope Ranch, meeting owner/farmer Bernard Friedman was a must.

+5 Jamie Edlin: He works hard for his 'honey' Don and his wife Ann run San Marcos Farms Honey Company, a small family-owned business specializing in artisanal bee products. Whereas some apicurists pour their honey into 55-gallon drums and sell them to packers as is, Don is a producer-packer who currently sells his varietal honeys along with...

This is a man who takes his mussels seriously. It’s not that he loves eating mussels but that he found a niche in farming them. Even with the challenges that go with any farming venture, he is passionate about what he’s doing or, to quote, he wouldn’t be doing it.

Growing up in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an early interest in farming and a love for surfing and the sea, Bernard didn’t simply dive into mussel farming. He put a lot of thought and study into it, including coursework in marine ecology at UC Santa Cruz under the tutelage of some of California’s most esteemed biologists, an associate of science degree at Santa Barbara City College, scientific diving training and a commercial diving certificate, and a master’s degree in fisheries management from the University of Ireland.