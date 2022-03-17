Oh, to be young again. That is normally the thought that comes to mind when we think of joyriding — the sounds of music, hair flying in the wind, and a mind and soul open to any destination. But should that really just be reserved for the young?

I will challenge this and suggest that joyriding is not just for the young but may actually help us stay young.

Most cognitive disorders stem from weakened neuron connections, the result of age, genetics, lifestyles, injuries and additional factors that are continuously under research. But one thing known is that exercise, of both the brain and body, can delay some of the decline.

Enter joyriding.

I recall my younger days in Palos Verdes and my many summers spent at Redondo Beach — sometimes alone with a book or music, sometimes with a friend or more. As I take myself back to those days and moments, what I recall is how wonderful it felt to draw pictures in the warm sand with my toes, tap to the rhythm of the music, or count the number of birds in a flock and observe their patterns. Afterward, we’d get something to eat with no preplanned timeline or destination.

That was part of the joy.

It would depend on whether we chose to stay longer drawing on the sand or if the ocean winds became too chilly. I recall often going back to the protection of my car and simply opening the windows to control as much or as little wind as I wanted.

On a more recent adventure, I recall finding a Taco Bell location of which I was previously unaware (one of my guilty pleasures). More importantly, the discovery became less about the pleasure of their menu and more about the acknowledgement that if I venture enough, I may have the opportunity to discover something new every day.

Drawing pictures in the sand may not be for everyone, but you get my point. I feel so strongly about this that I often work with my clients and their families on specific sensory stimulation exercises that use the five senses in order to form new brain connectivity.

But these exercises do not — and should not — be limited to the bedroom. Whether we joyride in a VW Bug or walk down the block from our home, we must allow a space for new experiences that take advantage of all the benefits brought on by sound, taste, smells, touch and sight.

Joyriding is about taking on new experiences with freedom, playfulness and finding pleasure in the surprises. Brain connectivity is about doing all those things with the necessary mindfulness that turns the new experiences into a brain workout. And brain workouts are good.

As we get older, let's enjoy the pleasures and benefits of joyriding:

Take a walk or drive that is out of the standard path. Observe the streets, lawns, trees, shade and sun areas, crowds and quiet;

Turn on music and experience how different styles or rhythms change your mood or pace;

Take note of a couple of observations to be able to later share in a conversation;

Be open to everything new. Ask questions of others. Push yourself to create relationships between thoughts or what you see, which may include billboards, architectural styles, driveway locations, etc;

Go back to a phone, computer or paper map to trace your travel and observe what was surrounding your path; or plan to venture on an alternate path for your next outing;

Rejoice in the playfulness of a new Taco Bell, or stopping for an ice cream cone, or buying a pastry to take home; and

Find pleasure in simply acknowledging that you allowed yourself to be free.

Remember that joyriding implies freedom; there is no rush. It is about the moment and its sensations. Be mindful and let each of your senses find pleasure.

As mentioned earlier, the process of aging is under constant research. I encourage you to be your own researcher and challenge your mind, your body and your spirit by creating new opportunities to share conversation with others that can stimulate brain connectivity while bringing joy to your day.

