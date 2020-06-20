Judith Dale: Historic rancho land grants of California

I’m delighted that many of you are enjoying the historical articles I’ve been writing lately. A couple of people have asked that I cover the history of Spanish and Mexican land grants in the area, since my previous articles about Buellton, Las Cruces and Benjamin Foxen involved the topic. As I researched land grants and their impact on our community, I found that grants are the basis of Santa Barbara County's development.

Most of California history, including Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Valley, can be traced back to land grants from the Spanish and Mexican governments.

The colonization of California began when Spain in 1769 established a San Diego presidio – a military fort used to protect the mission and surrounding pueblos from invasion.

From then up until 1821, Spain built 21 missions and founded six major pueblos, each of which were given control of thousands of acres of land.

The six original pueblos, dates established and the number of acres of land awarded are as follows: San Diego, 1769: 42,323 acres; Monterey, 1770: 29,698 acres; San Francisco, 1776: 17,754 acres; San Jose, 1777: 55,891 acres; Los Angeles, 1781: 17,172 acres; Santa Barbara, 1782: 17,826 acres.