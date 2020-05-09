Judith Dale: Las Cruses – The forgotten crossroads

A couple of people wrote to me stating that no historical article on Gaviota Pass would be complete without mentioning Las Cruses and the impact it had on the history of our area. The development of Gaviota Pass in the late 1700s provided a direct route between the coast and the interior valleys and the mission settlements. It is no surprise then that Las Cruses became an important junction during a colorful part of our history.

Back as early as the 1830s, the settlement was located at what is now the intersection of Highway 101, at the Santa Ynez Valley and Highway 1 crossroads, leading to the Lompoc Valley.

Las Cruses was a small community in the 1950s and no longer exists, but it has an important history. Many of us older Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valley residents remember stopping at the Las Cruses store for ice cream cones and soft drinks on the way home from Santa Barbara or a day at Gaviota Beach.

How did the settlement of Las Cruses get its name?

In the early 1800s legend has it that there was a huge between the Chumash and Spanish soldiers. The Chumash had a large village at the site of Gaviota Creek. With the opening of Gaviota Pass, their village was in the way of a major Spanish travel route which created friction between the two groups. In the battle, many Chumash were killed, and their graves were marked by the native survivors with totems, seashells, etc. Franciscan priests later replaced these headstones with Christian crosses. With more than 100 graves marked, the area became known as "The Crosses" or Las Cruces in Spanish.