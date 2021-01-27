Judith Dale: Santa Catalina Island, yesterday and today

Santa Catalina Island (usually called just Catalina) is the third largest of the California Channel Islands — only Santa Cruz and Santa Rosa are larger. Catalina encompasses 75 square miles, or about 48,000 acres, and is 21 miles long and up to 8 miles wide.

The island is in Los Angeles County and is the only Channel Island developed for tourism.

Over a million people a year visit Catalina Island and spend $166.7 million to do everything from enjoying the beautiful scenery to playing golf, hiking, biking, fishing scuba diving, kayaking, shopping and visiting the many museums.

The use of motor vehicles on the island is restricted, and the waiting time for residents to own a car is 14 years! Most people use golf carts and bicycles for transportation.

Only the city of Avalon is open to the public without restrictions.

Plants and animals

The island was formed millions of years ago by tectonic plates moving under each other and volcanic activity. Mount Orizaba is the highest peak at 2,070 feet tall. Catalina is rich in quartz to the extent that some beaches on the seaward side have silvery-grey sand.