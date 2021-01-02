Judith Dale: The Channel Islands: Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Barbara

This is the third and final article in a series covering the five islands that make up the Channel Islands National Park. The three remaining islands to be covered are Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara.

Santa Cruz Island

With a landmass of 96 square miles, Santa Cruz Island is the largest of all the California Channel Islands. It is 22 miles long, varies between 2 and 6 miles wide and encompasses 62,000 acres.

Santa Cruz was home to the largest population of island Chumash, who called the island Limuw, meaning “in the sea.” The Spanish named it Santa Cruz (Island of the Holy Cross) because, in 1769, Spanish missionaries from the de la Portola expedition mistakenly left a metal cross on the island. They assumed the Chumash would not give it back since iron was a coveted metal.

However, the Spanish were surprised when the next day, a Chumash canoe rowed out to their ship to return it. They were so impressed by the honesty of the natives that they named the island Santa Cruz.

The Spanish considered establishing a mission on the island to convert the natives. However, in 1782, Mission San Buenaventura was founded across the channel.

In 1822, the last of the Chumash were removed from Santa Cruz and sent to the mainland. With no permanent inhabitants, Santa Cruz served as a base for otter hunters, fishermen and smugglers. Smugglers Cove derived its name from these illegal activities.

All the Channel Islands provided smugglers and bootleggers with convenient and isolated hideaways to store their contraband for a time. This concerned the Mexican government who now owned the Channel Islands, so in 1839 California Gov. Jan Bautista Alvarado granted Santa Cruz Island to Andres Castillero.