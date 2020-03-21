Judith Dale: The mighty Santa Ynez River

As noted above, the river is often dry, but when it really rains, the river can rise very quickly and fill the three reservoirs (Lake Cachuma can raise one foot an hour in a big storm). The river can flood in spite of its three dams. It has seriously flooded twice: January 9, 1907 and January 25, 1969.

Of course, I was not around to witness the 1907 flood, but I did experience the 1969 flood. It rained eleven inches in one day and the river was raging. It was feared that Gibraltar Dam would fail, sending a wall of water downriver to Lake Cachuma, which would threaten Bradbury Dam.

To make room for this possibility, the Bradbury Dam gates were opened to release water to make room for the potential of additional water from Gibraltar. A good plan, but unbeknownst to the dam operators, debris and huge trees that had been washed away from upstream that got stuck in the gates and did not allow them to close once enough water had been released.

In order to clear the trees and debris, the gates had to be fully opened. This sent a huge torrent of water downriver. The bridge on Alisal Road totally washed out and the water was close to flowing over the top of the Highway 101 bridge in Buellton.