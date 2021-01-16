Judith Dale: The Navy Islands: San Nicolas and San Clemente

Originally, I was only going to write about the five islands in the Channel Islands National Park. However, some military personnel stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base asked if I would do an article on San Nicolas and San Clemente islands as they had been stationed there.

In researching these islands, I found them every bit as fascinating as the other islands. I hope you enjoy reading about them, too.

San Nicolas Island

San Nicolas Island is the fifth-largest of the eight Channel Islands and is the most remote, located 65 miles from the mainland. Its nearest neighbor is Santa Barbara Island, 28 miles away. Its oval shape encompasses 14,562 acres, is 10-miles long and 3.6-miles wide at its widest point.

San Nicolas Island is flat-topped with a mesa-like profile and steep sea cliffs. These cliffs are perfect nesting places for seabirds such as cormorants and western gulls. The tiny island fox reigns as the largest land mammal. The isolated beaches provide resting places for northern elephant seals, harbor seals and California sea lions.

Dense undersea kelp forests surround the island, providing food and shelter for many fish species, invertebrates and sea otters. Pristine tidepools ring the island's rocky shores where crabs, abalone, sea urchins and sea snails live.

San Nicolas was once the home of the Nicoleño people, probably related to the Tongva of the mainland and Santa Catalina Island. These native people had large villages and maintained a thriving culture, trading with the Chumash on the northern Channel Islands and the Nicoleño people on the mainland.