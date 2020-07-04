Judith Dale: W.W. Hollister – Goleta Valley's forefather

At one time, Hollister and his partners, the Dibblee Brothers, owned all the land between Refugio Beach and Point Conception.

Due to the difficulty of proving ownership and the great drought of 1864, cattle ranchers were desperate to sell their land at very low prices. The Hollister/Dibblee partnership bought over 100,000 acres and owned all the land grants around Point Conception, the Ortega family’s Refugio Grant, the La Purisima Mission lands and the San Julian Ranch.

Currently, the Hollister Ranch runs along our Gaviota coast and is a unique, privately owned subdivision. It is comprised of 136, one-hundred plus acre parcels covering 14,400 acres. Approximately 90 homes have been built on Hollister Ranch since 1971. There have been ongoing court battles between the public and the private Hollister Ranch landowners over access to the beach and prime surfing spots.

California law allows public access to all land below the mean high tide line, and many surfers, divers and fishermen access the Hollister Ranch beaches by boating or walking in from Gaviota State Park on the east and Jalama County Park on the west. Currently, there is no public access by land, as all 14,400 acres are privately owned and controlled by the Hollister Ranch Association.

Traveling to California

William Wells Hollister was born on Jan. 12, 1818, near Hanover, Ohio. He inherited his father’s nickname, Colonel, even though he was never in the military. When he was 15, he attended Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, although his health prevented him from going full time. After his father died, W.W. Hollister, with his eyesight failing, left college without graduating, and went into farming and merchandising.