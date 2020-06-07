Judith Dale: William Benjamin Foxen -- A Santa Barbara County Pioneer

What do Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, the community of Sisquoc, the American army capturing the Santa Barbara Presidio in 1846, an elementary school and the Foxen Vineyard and Winery all have in common? The answer is William Benjamin Foxen – a true pioneer of northern Santa Barbara County.

Benjamin William Foxen (aka "Don Julian" and "Guillermo Domingo"), an Englishman born in Norwich County, Norfolk, England in 1796, and a Mexican by naturalization, was the earliest pioneer of the Sisquoc Valley (Sisquoc means quail in Spanish). He joined the British Navy as a young man and went to sea, later joining the merchant service and gradually working his way up to first officer.

After working two years for Alpheus Basil "A.B." Thompson, who was in need of a first officer on his ship that was engaged in the California-Boston hide and tallow trade, Foxen went into business for himself. Using his own ship, he made his first visit to the San Francisco Bay in 1815, and Santa Barbara in 1818.

In 1828, Foxen completed rebuilding the schooner Goleta for Jose de la Guerra and William Dana, who was captain of the Santa Barbara port. After launching the Goleta at the Atascadero Inlet in Goleta (which means schooner), Foxen captained the ship for several years, trading in Upper and Lower California. The relationship with de la Guerra and Dana, solidified the relationship between Foxen and two of the most influential figures in Alta California.

On a trip to San Ysidro Ranch, Benjamin Foxen picked up a load of hides from Tomas Olivera who was superintendent of three mission ranches - La Purisima, Santa Ines and Santa Barbara. It was there that Foxen met Olivera's stepdaughter, Eduarda Osuna, said to be a beautiful young woman.