Julia McHugh: Safe holiday shopping in Santa Barbara
South on 101

Julia McHugh: Safe holiday shopping in Santa Barbara

As the holiday season approaches, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact seasonal events and beloved traditions. Santa Barbara has several creative (and relatively safe) options for holiday shopping and dining. Note: masks covering your nose and mouth are now required whenever you are outside your home.

Downtown Promenade & Christmas Market

Portions of downtown’s State Street have been closed to vehicles since May, making a Promenade perfect for socially distant shopping and dining. A festive atmosphere prevails, especially at the Thursday night Promenade Markets held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. between Carrillo and Figueroa streets.

Nearby, Paseo Nuevo’s shops are open, allowing 25% of usual capacity. An Outdoor Christmas Market is open through Dec. 18 and features local artisans and vendors selling handcrafted jewelry, clothing, accessories, home items, and more. Hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nightly snowfalls in the Central Court start on the half-hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. through Dec. 31 (no snow on Christmas Day). The snow itself is vegetable-based, gluten free and non-toxic, but still magical as it wafts through the air.

Another good reason to shop at Paseo Nuevo is the 30 Days of Giving campaign celebrating their 30th anniversary. A portion of shopping or dining receipts through Dec. 11 will be donated to Unity Shoppe (www.unityshoppe.org) and presented at the annual telethon on Dec. 12. Learn how to upload receipts (and be entered into a $500 drawing) at www.paseonuevoshopping.com/events.

Beachside Arts & Crafts

The weekly Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show has resumed and not just on Sundays, but also on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to dusk, through Dec. 20. Only Santa Barbara County artists are allowed to sell at the show, which stretches along Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Caesar Chavez. Sellers work with one household at a time, and social distancing is observed.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the non-juried show, which was inspired by Mexico City’s “Jardin del Arte.” It is a bonanza of unique gifts – artworks, jewelry, objets d’art, photography, and much more! Visit www.sbaacs.com for more information.

Folk & Tribal Pop-up & Dinorama

Locals flock to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Folk & Tribal Marketplace each holiday season to find unusual, handmade gifts from around the globe. This year, shop safely at scaled-down themed pop-ups held Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shopping at the pop-ups and Museum Store are free, and a quarter of the sale proceeds benefits the Museum.

Outdoor exhibits are now open, including an enchanting “Dinorama” of tiny dinosaurs playfully arrayed throughout the Sprague Pavilion. Wander through the lush landscape and catch sight of moments captured in miniature, but watch out for the comet that brought about their extinction. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reservations required (www.sbnature.org/tickets).

Julia McHugh can be reached at souton101column@yahoo.com.

