Lauren Mahakian: Identifying dysphagia, seeking care

The English language is filled with both simple and complex words. When someone uses an overly complex word in ordinary circumstances, they’re sometimes accused of using a ten-dollar word when a less expensive word would do.

Dysphagia might seem like a ten-dollar word used to describe trouble swallowing. Like most expensive words, however, there is much more to the meaning than we might see at first. There’s a reason these words exist, of course, and dysphagia is no laughing matter.

Dysphagia is a medical diagnosis associated with trouble swallowing. Unlike occasional difficulty swallowing, which might result from eating too quickly or not chewing food properly, persistent dysphagia often requires medical attention. When it occurs in people with dementia, it presents additional challenges for caregivers, especially family members who are neither trained to assist with dysphagia nor prepared to deal with family and other social impacts.

How common is dysphagia in dementia?

Dysphagia is surprisingly common among older adults, and more so among those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, studies suggest that over 20% of older adults live with dysphagia, with double that rate for those in care facilities. Dysphagia is even more common among those with dementia and worsens as the disease progresses. Some estimates suggest rates as high as 80% among those living with dementia in care facilities.

What causes dysphagia?

Studies point to multiple causes in dementia patients. These include causes related to memory, such as forgetting to chew or swallow. They also include damage to the brain that results in motor impairments or sensory impairments, just as similar damage leads to memory impairments. In these cases, damage occurs to parts of the brain that control swallowing, something most of us take for granted.