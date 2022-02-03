What would life be like without that one thing you look forward to each day? Whether it be your morning drink of choice or listening to your favorite song during your drive to school, it's the small moments when you have the time to stop and breathe that makes you appreciate life.

As a high school student, I find myself constantly falling victim to the “hustle” culture of this day and age. If I take a moment to relax and do something other than my schoolwork, I start to feel guilty. I look at my textbooks on my desk with a feeling of dread, knowing that I won’t be able to relax unless I finish all my assignments.

Even when I don’t have any schoolwork to finish, it seems like there’s always something to do. Whether it's researching colleges, applying for scholarships, volunteering or participating in extracurricular activities, the race to prepare for the future never ends.

Rarely do I find the time to stop and appreciate life, even though I recognize that it’s important to do so, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the small moments that I’m left with: smelling the scent of freshly roasted coffee, laughing with my friends until our smiles hurt our cheeks, eating an especially delicious muffin from the cafeteria. These moments are what make me want to try to change my perspective. I’ve always had this idea about "romanticizing my life." Here's what that means:

I think the most important part of romanticizing one's life is to actively shift your negative mindset to a positive one. For example, the thought of being stuck in traffic on the way to school sounds like something I wouldn’t enjoy very much, but if I just accept the fact that I might be late and instead listen to my favorite song, then maybe the situation will be a more enjoyable one.

Having to attend a class that I don’t always want to go to is a pain, but if I instead imagine that I’m going to learn the most fascinating thing I’ve ever heard, or look at it as an opportunity to learn about something interesting, then maybe the experience will be a little more bearable.

A lot of the time I find it difficult to be positive, especially when day-to-day life can seem so drab and routine. This is when I think it’s important to romanticize one's life, more than ever.

I think another great way to achieve this is to slow down and appreciate what you have. I, however, find this very difficult since it seems like I’m always preparing for the future, even when sometimes I’m completely unsure of what I want my future to be. This is true for a lot of other high school students. We’re constantly preparing to get into a good college, find our dream career and, thus, live a fulfilling and happy life.

Whenever I accomplish something, I take a moment to smile, accept the praise I’m offered by my parents or teachers and quickly move on — "another accomplishment, another thing to add to a resume, something that’s over and done with." I rarely slow down and take the time to appreciate what I’ve accomplished.

Romanticizing your life and taking time to appreciate who you are and all the things you’ve done go hand in hand, and I think doing both is extremely important for teenagers in high school.

One more thing that, in my opinion, is crucial to romanticizing your life is appreciating nature.

The Santa Ynez Valley is such a beautiful place and it's important to recognize and take advantage of that instead of rotting indoors and doing schoolwork all day. I’ve recently started going on walks, and I can say that I have seen a major improvement in both my mental health and my ability to slow down, take a break and romanticize my life a little more.

Romanticizing one’s life is important for people of all ages, but I think it’s a good and healthy way for teenagers to find a little more excitement and joy in life. Taking the time to truly appreciate the world around us is the most important thing we can all do for ourselves. So go outside and do it.

