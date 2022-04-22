Under the rallying cry, “it’s time to get creative about climate change,” 14 local museums and cultural attractions have united to present exhibits and activities that address the impact of our warming planet.
“Impact: Climate Change & the Urgency of Now,” organized by the newly formed Environmental Alliance of Santa Barbara County Museums, creatively explores our current situation and also suggests actions you can take right now to make a difference. Visit www.sbmuseumsalliance.org for more details.
“Impact” exhibits open at four organizations this weekend, just in time for Earth Day. Several others are already open, and even more are planned for coming months.
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara unveils an Earth Day mural Saturday (April 23) at the city’s annual Earth Day celebration. Next month, they open an exhibit by contemporary artists who address climate change, including a cool audio installation by Jacob Kirkegaard.
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden debuts “Thriving Together,” a new walking tour that explores how native plants combat climate change, with visits to coast redwoods, the pollinator garden and Water-Wise Home Demo Garden. Discover how “heat islands” are formed when manmade structures, such as parking lots, replace vegetation.
MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation has several alliance-related activities opening Friday. Check global conditions — and literal “hot spots” — on a colorful, 6.5-foot-diameter electronic globe near the museum entrance. Upstairs, see Calder Kamin’s SuperArtificial “garden” made from upcycled plastic waste such as bags, cutlery, pen caps, game pieces and more. Make your own artworks from similar recycled materials in the SuperArtificial Makerspace.
In “Caring for Our Common Home,” the Museum at Old Mission Santa Barbara has integrated human impact on the natural environment into their exhibits, which span the Spanish California period to the present day. The title comes from Franciscans’ traditions related to interconnectedness, and the belief that we all share responsibility to care for our common home, Earth. Self-guided tours are available daily.
Alliance exhibits already on view in Santa Barbara include the Maritime Museum’s new permanent installation, “Whales Are Superheroes,” which examines how the whales who visit the Santa Barbara Channel help maintain ocean stability and health. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center’s new underwater tour of Santa Barbara Channel is called “Dive In,” and features many creatures who live there, and explores the impact of rising ocean temperatures in both local and global ecosystems.
Here in the North County, the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature’s “Fire and Ice: Our Changing Landscape” debuted earlier this month. It uses severe fires, retreating glaciers, shrinking snowpack, and more “fire and ice” to inspire diverse artworks such as Amiko Matsuo’s “Smoke and Flames” which was created using Phos-Chek (a brand of fire retardant), wildfire ash and ash-infused ink. On May 7, Elverhøj Museum of History & Art opens “Land of the Midnight Sun,” an exploration of the arctic region of Greenland and why its climate is important to the world’s shared future.
In May, look for an update of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s permanent Climate Change exhibit with the latest scientific discoveries, and a new exhibit from the Santa Barbara Historical Museum called “Take a Hike, Save the World.” The Santa Barbara Zoo, Museum of Art and Trust for Historic Preservation all offer activities for children.