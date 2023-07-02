The most common advice I give to dementia caregivers is to engage loved ones in stimulating activities and to find ways to tap into long-term memory. Stimulating a person with dementia keeps them active and involved, which is essential to maintaining a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Tapping into long-term memory brings happiness, joy, and heartwarming reactions even after short-term memory fails.

Having developed scores of activities for stimulation, one of the most rewarding involves something simple: facial care and makeup.

I say rewarding because the emotional response from many people (often, but not exclusively, women) is an instant connection to another place and time.

Many women routinely wore makeup in their younger years. Over time, they gradually slowed, increasingly reserving their use of makeup for special occasions. Now faced with dementia, there aren't many special occasions in which to look forward.

As an activity for those in the early stages of dementia, we focus primarily on stimulation and a sense of purpose. What better way to connect with your loved one than to get ready for an outing? Participants can enjoy the anticipation of a scenic drive or even a stop for ice cream.

A sense of purpose comes from their role in the activity of simply getting ready.

Even men and women who never (or rarely) used makeup can enjoy the build up to an outing and the stimulation of getting prepared. The activity includes selecting clothing, washing, shaving, dressing, and focusing on personal appearance. Sit with your loved one and help them prepare, whether applying makeup or giving advice on what to wear. A new article of clothing might add just the right touch or a soothing hand massage.

Working on their physical appearance empowers our loved ones. A little pampering can do a world of good.

For those in the later stages of the disease, the same activity can evoke long-forgotten memories. I've seen women light up when seeing themselves in the mirror with lipstick for the first time in years. Who doesn't smile seeing Dad looking dapper as he poses proudly in front of the mirror?

Make sure you have plenty of time and be prepared to hear stories from long ago. As I like to say, "Just roll with it!" You never want to lose the opportunity to connect with your loved one's long-term memory.

Self-care and pampering, with or without makeup, are easy to do with your loved one and require minimal planning. Combining them with a simple planned activity adds an essential sense of purpose for those in many stages of the disease. This helps to boost self-confidence and also pass the time productively.

