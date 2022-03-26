Mattei’s Tavern: 136 years of Santa Ynez Valley history | Judith Dale

My new neighbor, who recently moved to the Santa Ynez Valley from out of state, asked me about Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos.

I knew that it dated back to the late 1880s when it was an Overland/Coast Line stagecoach stop and that later it became a Pacific Coast Railroad stop prior to 1901 when the railroad rerouted to its present coastal route, bypassing the Santa Ynez Valley. However, that was about the extent of my historical knowledge.

This was embarrassing as I have lived in the Valley since the early 1950s, and Mattei's Tavern is still famous today. Therefore, some historical research was in order.

Established in 1886 by Felix Mattei and his wife, Lucy, Mattei’s Tavern was initially called the Central Hotel. The railroad terminal was directly across, so passengers only had to walk a short distance to find food and shelter while waiting for the morning stagecoach ride to Santa Barbara. After the Los Olivos Hotel burned down, Felix changed his hotel name to Hotel Los Olivos and eventually settled with Mattei's Tavern.

Felice Faustino Mattei was born in 1853 in Covio, Switzerland. He came to America at age 15 and rode the transcontinental railroad to the West to work for relatives near San Francisco. Working his way south, he married Lucy Fisher from San Luis Obispo in 1879. Felix raised horses and dairy cattle for the next seven years, managed a hotel in Cayucos and a saloon in Los Alamos.

Ever the entrepreneur, Felix had been watching the development of the railroad and was waiting for the right moment to buy land. Finally, in 1885 he heard about the incorporation of the Santa Ynez Land & Improvement Co. and its land purchase near Alden March Boyd’s 157-acre Rancho de Los Olivos. This was where the railroad was due to build its narrow-gauge extension line from Los Alamos to Los Olivos. The developers initially called this new town “El Olivar,” the “El Olivos,” before finally naming it "Los Olivos” after Boyd’s nearby ranch.

Felix went to San Luis Obispo to study the plat of lands in the proposed new town. Locating the turntable and roundhouse that were to be built a block east of Grand Avenue, he realized this would be the southern end of the railroad. So he purchased the land right next to the area where the station would be located. He figured this would be a good location for a hotel and restaurant to serve the rail and stage passengers making the connections between Santa Barbara and the north. (At that time, the stagecoach from Santa Barbara came over San Marcos Pass and through Los Olivos. It was thought that the future railroad would follow the same route.)

In 1886, Felix, Lucy and their three sons moved into a squatter's shack near a creek in present-day Los Olivos. On this exact spot, barely a year later, the Pacific Coast Railway completed its line from San Luis Obispo. The Matteis set up shop, serving food to the railroad construction crews and stagecoach passengers while building their two-story, seven-room Central Hotel. Since a competing hotel that was located nearby to the railroad had burned down, Felix benefited from a monopoly in the Santa Ynez Valley. Additionally, Lucy’s cooking gained an excellent reputation among rail and stage passengers in California.

The establishment became known as Mattei's Tavern.

By the mid-1890s, word of Mattei's Tavern had spread to the east. Millionaires from New York and Chicago who wanted to come West for adventure and a fashionable retreat came to Mattei's Tavern. Names such as Armour, Pillsbury and Vanderbilt were listed in the hotel's register. They came to the Santa Ynez Valley to hunt band-tailed pigeons, quail, duck, deer and geese. They would do the hunting, and Mattei's staff would prepare their catch fresh for them to eat.

The arrival of a Chinese cook, Gin Lung Gin, kickstarted a 35-year era of elegant cuisine. Steelhead trout, plentiful in the Santa Ynez River, were served free with every meal. Elderberries for pies were picked from the river bottom. The Mattei property had its own cattle ranch, a cheese factory, fruit trees and a large vegetable garden to provide fresh food for the hotel.

Even when the Southern Pacific Railroad completed its north-south coastal link in 1901, bypassing Los Olivos, Mattei's Tavern continued to be successful. Mattei's Tavern had become a self-contained resort with a worldwide reputation due to its unique location, excellent food and impeccable service.

Prohibition in the 1920s was a challenge for Mattei's Tavern. Lucy was a staunch supporter of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union. For a short time, liquor sales ceased in the tavern. However, Felix, who enjoyed an occasional sip of spirits, sidestepped Prohibition.

Legend has it that bottles would be placed in cabinets and other hiding holes in the restaurant. When a drink was requested, it would be poured, and the bottle was quickly hidden so there would be no evidence. It became a popular place to get a “drink” and play a little poker.

Felix died in 1930 (Lucy died in 1923), but they left a lasting legacy. They were not only successful businesspeople but famous figures. They established and managed Mattei's Tavern but at various times managed three other area hotels. Felix was an important figure in the Society of Los Alamos and the Rancheros Visitadores.

The funeral procession for Felix was three miles long when he died, as all admired him. One of his five sons, Fred, took over Mattei's Tavern for the next 25 years. It continued to be successful with both tourists and locals.

Unfortunately, the 70-year Mattei family legacy ended with Fred's death in 1956.

However, that was not the end of Mattei’s Tavern. It has passed to many different owners throughout the years and all have honored its legacy: The historic buildings have been kept in place and the quality of food and service have been carefully guarded and maintained.

As a result, Mattei's Tavern remains an example of the Santa Ynez Valley's early history.