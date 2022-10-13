The Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts group has a new lesson: floral design.

The Home Arts project covers six lessons on skills used around the home, and floral designing is the latest in a series of brilliant classes to be featured.

Mindy Rice, local floral design and event planner extraordinaire, has volunteered to teach the Home Arts group her trade.

The lesson that Mindy has in store is going to be hands-on and involved. She will provide the class with florals and a vessel and teach them how to turn them into something fabulous.

Everyone will get one-on-one advice and help on their designs from Mindy.

Mindy has owned her namesake planning business since 1993 and she travels all over the world to create dazzling occasions.

Her love of floral designing and event planning started when she got a job doing window displays at a store at 15 years old.

She reimagined the shop’s window displays by using fresh floral — she was the first person to think of that.

She then got a job at Skechers shoe company where her career took off.

Since then, she has built a successful business that combines event planning and floral design, two different things that are linked together through Mindy’s passion and talents.

Many think she is involved in the production of spectacular events. Not so. Mindy is the visionary who designs and coordinates all the beautiful elements that make a celebration truly unique and special, including custom linens, carpeting for an elevated stage, drapery, chandeliers, and tableware.

Her events are so elaborate, she only accepts 16 celebrations per year, each with impressive destinations such as New York, Spain and Italy. And these celebrations usually involve more than one event.

For example, a wedding weekend may involve a rehearsal dinner, the wedding reception and a day-after brunch which makes planning them all the harder.

Mindy said what she most likes about being an event planner and floral designer, is that “each event is so different and unique to my client, so I don’t get bored.”

She noted that because of the diversity of events, she never does the same thing twice.

The other fantastic part of Mindy’s job is the travel.

She said she enjoys taking her marvelous floral team around the world — offering them the opportunity they otherwise might not have. Mindy noted that she loves seeing them inspired and happy.

Floral design may not seem as useful to home arts as preserving food, but it is truly a wondrous art.

Floral designs are commonly used at weddings or parties as table décor, but they can add beauty and ambiance to any room. They aren’t just for fancy parties.

A charity called Flower Empower proves that.

Flower Empower is a Santa Barbara-based division of the Dream Foundation that delivers chocolates, handmade floral bouquets, cookies, and cards to hospice workers and patients.

Since 2020, Flower Empower has widened its reach to encompass more of our Santa Barbara County community, including the front line and essential workers that have done so much for us over the past years.

Floral design is a great way to add beauty and cheer to our world, and it will be fun and exciting to learn this art from a pro like Mindy Rice.

You can learn more about Lucky Clover 4-H and the Home Arts project by contacting Jennifer Berman at jenb@planhero.com, or going to sb4h.org

Next week, local interior design specialist Dede Wood tells us about her table setting and etiquette skills and her journey to the Home Arts group.