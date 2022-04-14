Neal Taylor Nature Center: Santa Barbara County's hidden jewel | Judith Dale

I was fortunate to grow up in the Santa Ynez Valley and attend Buellton Union School.

At the time, the school had only four classrooms for all eight grades. It was located where the Buellton Post Office and library are now. It was the mid-1950s, and the principal realized that most of his students came from modest farm families, did not travel much and did not have television; they were somewhat isolated. He wanted to expose his students to the outside world, so he arranged monthly field trips to various places throughout Santa Barbara County for the upper grades.

When I was in fifth grade, one of these trips was to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. It changed my life.

The museum had impressive exhibits of local plants and animals. The naturalist explained that each plant and animal had a common name and a scientific name. She explained that a system called taxonomy categorized every living thing into a hierarchy of kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus and species.

Wow, who knew?

I realized there was more to education than essential reading, writing and arithmetic, which were only the stepping stones to greater knowledge. I decided right there and then, I would go to college.

Today, the Santa Ynez Valley is blessed with fantastic museums. The Elverhoj, the Wildling and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum that houses the Parks-Janeway Carriage House — all are excellent and worth a visit.

Another museum is somewhat hidden away and off the beaten path. Still, it is also well worth a visit: The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake. It is like a mini-Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History but located right here in our own backyard.

When my two sons were growing up, and later with my granddaughters, we visited often. At first, they were impressed with the mammal and bird exhibits. Then, when they got a little older, the displays on the Chumash people, their artifacts and the history in our area grabbed their interest. Still, later, they were interested in the exhibits on the geology of our region, how Bradbury Dam was built and why the wind blows in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Once in high school, the variety and classification of fish in the lake and trees and plants in our area became their focus. There are exhibits and hands-on activities for every age group at the center.

The center also has a fantastic botanical garden that features native trees and plants, each labeled with their common, scientific and Chumash name.

During COVID, when the inside of the center had to be closed, volunteers worked to upgrade and expand the outdoor botanical garden. New native species were added along with expanded paths, additional benches and new labels with QR codes. Now, visitors can use their phones to look up the species and learn how the Chumash used the plant in their daily lives. Wow, technology!

History of the nature center

The nature center was established in 1988 in the original ranch house of the area. The center was the dream of Neal Taylor, who served as a naturalist for the Santa Barbara County Parks Department. His mission for establishing the center was to “encourage public understanding, enjoyment and protection of Cachuma Lake, the Upper Santa Ynez River and the San Rafael Mountain Range Watershed."

Upon his death in 2011, the Cachuma Lake Nature Center’s name was changed to the Neal Taylor Nature Center.

Neal Taylor Nature Center Fish Derby at Cachuma Lake set for April 23, 24 Santa Barbara County's annual Fish Derby is set to make a splash on April 23 and 24 at Cachuma Lake, where more than $5,000 in cash prizes wil…

Since its establishment in 1988, the nature center has expanded to include more exhibits and innovative programs such as the Food for Thought lecture series; Creepy Creatures, a workshop series where people can see up close and learn about snakes, spiders, etc.; kids and adult fishing workshops; Going Batty, a living exhibit of bats; Trout in the Classroom; and various wildlife conservation programs. The center even has a one-way mirror to observe wild birds up close without the birds being aware of you watching them less than inches away.

Not only does the center welcome walk-in guests, but it hosts special programs for everyone, from classes of schoolchildren to college workshops, 4-H groups, senior citizen organizations, as well as campers staying at Cachuma Lake.

In 2019, before the center had to close for COVID, 42,000 people visited the center or participated in its programs. Thankfully, the center has reopened and is ready to welcome visitors.

The amazing fact is admission to the nature center is by donation, and there is little or no charge for its special programs. The nature center is totally funded by donations and is an independent, nonprofit organization. The center's major fundraiser, the annual fish derby, is so important.

25th annual fish derby

I highly recommend a visit, especially on the weekend of April 23 and 24, as the center will be hosting its 25th annual fish derby.

During the event, anglers can fish from their boat or from the shore for an entry fee. There are many prizes for catching different types and sizes of fish. Also, there will be a raffle for many great prizes, and you do not have to be present to win. All proceeds go directly to fund the nature center.

Even if you are not a fisherman, there will be special events on Saturday, April 23. Free arts and crafts activities will be available for children from 1 to 3 p.m. on the center's front lawn.

In addition, a special books and treasure sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And, of course, the nature center itself will be open for visitors, with knowledgeable docents conducting tours and explaining the exhibits. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Separate from the center, wildlife cruises on Cachuma Lake, led by the park naturalist, will be available for $15 for adults and $10 for children. For the wildlife cruises, reservations are required and can be made by calling the Naturalist Office at 805-688-4515.

Whether you can visit the nature center during the fish derby or not, a future visit is a must; I guarantee you will not be disappointed. Invite a child or a friend to join you and have twice the fun while possibly changing a life. There is something for everyone at the Neal Taylor Nature Center. It's our area's hidden jewel.