Feeding a loved one with dementia can be a challenging experience for family and caregivers. Dementia is a progressive condition that affects a person's memory, communication, and ability to carry out everyday activities, and part of that includes individuals potentially losing the ability to feed themselves as the disease progresses.

This can create physical, emotional, and financial demands for caregivers while also taking a toll on the dignity and self-esteem of the person with dementia.

Additionally, the process of feeding can take an hour or more, which can be both time-consuming and emotionally draining for everyone involved. However, employing strategies and favorite tips may help to make feeding a loved one with dementia more manageable and even a positive experience.

Arm yourself with patience and compassion.

Understanding that they come from a place of confusion explains why your priorities on nutrition, timeliness, and neatness may not be in synch with theirs.

Create a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Try describing the food they are eating, avoiding distractions, and keeping your tone of voice soothing and soft. Caregivers should avoid sitting across from their loved one while feeding, as it can be intimidating. Instead, it's best to feed from the side, which can help the person feel more comfortable and relaxed. Giving small amounts of food at a time and alternating each bite with something sweet can also help prevent the person from feeling overwhelmed or upset.

Swallowing difficulties can be a common issue for those with dementia due to the decline in muscular dexterity and coordination as well as forgetting to swallow. Reminding the person to swallow can be helpful when done in a compassionate and gentle way.

To help prevent swallowing issues, caregivers should ensure that food is cut into small pieces and is soft enough for the person to eat. Grinding or blending food or offering soft foods such as yogurt, mashed avocado, sweet potatoes, and bananas can be helpful in making food easier to swallow.

Drinking fluids can be another challenge for individuals with dementia, and using a straw may be difficult and even dangerous. Instead, caregivers should offer small sips from a cup, and offer drinks of different temperatures — warm, cold, and room temperature — to see which might be easiest for the person to drink.

Encouraging and empowering feeding themselves as much as possible during meals can help maintain their independence and dignity. Hand-over-hand guidance can be an effective way to support the person if they need it while still providing a sense of agency and self-sufficiency.

Although this process can be draining and time-consuming, it is essential to avoid rushing the person or using negative language, as this can create more stress and anxiety for both the caregiver and the person with dementia. It is perfectly fine and even encouraged to take a little extra time both during and after mealtimes to let both food and emotions settle.

As part of this process, make sure that the person is in an upright, seated position during the meal and for at least 20 minutes after the meal.

Feeding a loved one with dementia can be a challenging experience for caregivers. However, by using the right strategies and holding compassion for everyone involved, it can become a more positive and manageable experience. It's important to be patient, kind, and understanding during meal times, and to create an atmosphere of joy, support, and peaceful energy. Offering small bites of soft food, feeding from the side, and encouraging independence can all help maintain the person's dignity and improve their quality of life.

By providing compassionate care, caregivers can help make mealtimes a positive and enjoyable experience for both themselves and their loved ones with dementia.

