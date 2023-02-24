Performing dogs, cats ... and swans in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh

Animals take center stage this weekend in Santa Barbara, with performing pets at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, “Swan Lake” at the Granada, and birdwatching at Lake Los Carneros.
There’s also flamenco (just two letters from a pink bird) at Soho.
Popovich’s Performing Pets
It might be raining cats and dogs this weekend, but it will be warm and dry inside the Marjorie Luke Theatre (at Santa Barbara Junior High) on Saturday for a 4 p.m. family fun performance by Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre.
Circus veteran and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Gregory Popovich has trained rescue animals using positive reinforcement techniques. His juggling and physical comedy skills might be upstaged by all these critters, including cats, dogs, geese, ponies, goats, and parrots.
Voted “Best Family Show in Las Vegas,” this is sure to delight audiences of all ages. General Admission tickets start at just $25 for adults, $10 for kids and seniors, and go higher the closer to the action. (www.lukethatre.org)
Reimagined “Swan Lake”
Angelin Preljocaj, France’s contemporary dance superstar, has reimagined what he calls “the Everest” of ballets – “Swan Lake.” Featuring 26 dancers and running for two hours, the production focuses not only on the swans, but on the lake.
It’s not just a tragic story of love and betrayal, it’s an ecological tragedy in which the swans are not enchanted maidens, but wild birds.
Prince Siegfried is the son of a developer who wants to build a chemical plant that would destroy the lake.
Tchaikovsky’s powerful, iconic music remains magnificent. Extracts from his Second and Fourth Symphonies have been woven into the score, as has some contemporary electronic music. The dancing is top-notch, the staging innovative, and the story striking.
Tickets range from $51 to $131 for one performance at the Granada Theatre on Saturday night at 8 p.m. (https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/)
Family Birdwatching Excursion
If weather allows, a bilingual birdwatching tour takes place at Goleta’s Lake Los Carneros on Saturday at 9 a.m., hosted by the Santa Barbara Public Library and the Santa Barbara Audubon Society. It is recommended for children aged 4 and up, accompanied by family or caregivers, with birdwatching tips offered in both English and Spanish.
It is a lovely, level walk around the lake where freshwater ducks, geese, and possibly real live swans (“cisne” in Spanish), can be sighted among other waterbirds. Hawks and winter woodland birds can be sighted in the trees and meadows.
The walk is free, but advance registration is required at https://calendar.library.santabarbaraca.gov/events/month. Lake Los Carneros is located off North Carneros Road, adjacent to Stowe House. Instructions on where to meet and what to bring are provided after registration.
Contemporary Flamenco Guitar
Jose Antonio Rodriguez isn’t your abuela’s (grandmother’s) flamenco guitarist. Hailing from Córdoba, Spain, he won top honors at major competitions as a teen, but he’s acclaimed for his work in contemporary flamenco.
He’s composed music for orchestras and dance companies, and shared the stage or recorded with artists as diverse as Chick Corea, Joan Baez, George Benson, Paco de Lucía, Ringo Starr, and Dave Koz, among others.
Rodriguez performs Sunday at Santa Barbara’s Soho Restaurant and Music Club (1221 State Street). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Expect solo works and then more contemporary pieces when he is joined by Andres Vadin on guitar and Nacho Arimany on percussion.
Tickets range from $25 to $70. (www.soho.com)